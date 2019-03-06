Can Man Utd overcome a two-goal deficit from the first leg?
LINEUP CONFIRMED: Here's our Starting XI 🆚@ManUtd 📋 #PSGMU— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 6, 2019
🔴🔵 #AllezParis pic.twitter.com/mjvfCR841S
Our focus is on the action in theFrench capital, can Man United stage an improbable comeback?
Well here’s the team they’ve picked to do that and the side they’ll face against.
Man United: De Gea; Smalling, Bailly, Lindelof; Young, Fred, McTominay, Pereira, Shaw; Lukaku, Rashford.
Paris Saint-Germain: Buffon; Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Marquinhos, Verratti; Alves, Draxler, Di Maria; Mbappe.
Evening all and after a sensational night of action in the Champions League last night, we’re hoping for more fireworks tonight.
The spotlight is on matters in France and Portugal. Paris Saint-Germain have a 2-0 cushion from the first leg as they welcome Manchester United to Parc des Princes while Roma travel to face Porto after a 2-1 win victory at home.
Kick-off is 8pm.
