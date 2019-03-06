2 mins ago

Our focus is on the action in theFrench capital, can Man United stage an improbable comeback?

Well here’s the team they’ve picked to do that and the side they’ll face against.

Man United: De Gea; Smalling, Bailly, Lindelof; Young, Fred, McTominay, Pereira, Shaw; Lukaku, Rashford.

Paris Saint-Germain: Buffon; Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Marquinhos, Verratti; Alves, Draxler, Di Maria; Mbappe.