Man United sign Bryan Mbeumo for fee rising to €82 million

MANCHESTER UNITED have completed the long-awaited signing of Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo for a fee rising to £71 million (€82 million).

Nearly seven weeks after seeing their first offer rebuffed, the Red Devils finally have their man, and the 25-year-old has signed a deal until 2030 with the option of a further year.

Mbeumo leaves Brentford for an initial £65m (€75m) fee that PA understands could rise by a further £6m (€7m) should certain add-on clauses related to team and player be achieved.

“As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams; the team whose shirt I wore growing up,” the Cameroon international said.

Advertisement

“My mentality is to always be better than I was yesterday. I know that I have the spirit and character to reach another level here, learning from Ruben Amorim and playing alongside world-class players.

“Everybody told me about the environment that is being created here and how exciting the plans are for the future. This is a massive club, with an incredible stadium and amazing fans. We are all really determined to challenge for the biggest trophies.”

Mbeumo is set to join United on their three-game pre-season tour of the United States, where Ruben Amorim’s side head to following training on Tuesday.

Director of Football Jason Wilcox said: “Bryan’s goals and assists record in the Premier League is exceptional. His remarkable consistency has put him amongst the most productive players in England for the last three seasons.

“Bryan’s belief in our project and determination to join the club confirmed that he was the perfect fit for Manchester United and the culture that we are developing.

“We are delighted to have secured another one of our primary targets ahead of the pre-season tour. The experience in the US will be the perfect opportunity for Bryan to work with Ruben and his new team-mates as we prepare for an exciting season ahead.”