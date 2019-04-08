This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ajax CEO Van der Sar open to Man United return amid technical director hunt

The Old Trafford club are in the process of planning an addition to their management hierarchy and their former goalkeeper is a potential candidate

By The42 Team Monday 8 Apr 2019, 11:01 AM
1 hour ago 1,672 Views 4 Comments
FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar says he could return to Old Trafford as the club search for their first technical director.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is keen to appoint a suitable candidate to the role, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirming he would be involved in the selection process.

United have never previously made the position part of their hierarchy but Van der Sar has been mooted as a possibility.

An appointment would add more ‘football knowledge’ to the club’s administration and the Dutchman, currently CEO at Ajax, has opened the door to a possible approach.

Van der Sar, who starred for United between 2005 and 2011, winning four Premier League titles and the Champions League, still has strong connections to the club.

He told The Times: “United is a much bigger challenge than Ajax.

“They’re not just a big and famous club but also a worldwide brand, yet when you’re inside, it’s still a family place.

“The washing ladies, Mike the chef, Kath (the receptionist), they’re still there.

“You need to cherish that and Ole is doing a great job at it.”

Van der Sar, 48, is an admirer of Woodward, who started out at the club as part of United’s commercial arm, and hinted he would be happy to work under him.

“Also Ed, I have utmost respect for him and what he does for the club so I don’t need to be the big man.

“I want to feel I can contribute and you can only do it for something you believe in.”

Van der Sar played for Ajax between 1990 and 1999, becoming their marketing director in 2012 and CEO in 2016.

Former Arsenal winger Marc Overmars is the club’s technical director and has inspired the former keeper to aim high.

“I’m really happy in Amsterdam and we’re not finished yet,” added Van der Sar.

“Marc always said you want to touch the crossbar. What he means is we want to reach a high point and that’s what we want to do for another couple of years.

“United is a special place. Who knows, eventually, but for now, I’m here.”

Ajax face Juventus in the last eight of the Champions League with the first leg on Wednesday.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

