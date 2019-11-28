This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man United's youngsters beaten in Kazakhstan

A Jesse Lingard goal was not enough for the Red Devils to prevail.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 5:48 PM
Astana's Ivan Mayewski, centre left, and Manchester United's James Garner challenge for the ball.
Image: AP/PA Images
Astana's Ivan Mayewski, centre left, and Manchester United's James Garner challenge for the ball.
Astana's Ivan Mayewski, centre left, and Manchester United's James Garner challenge for the ball.
Image: AP/PA Images

AN INEXPERIENCED MAN United team lost 2-1 away to Astana in the Europa League today.

With the Red Devils already having secured qualification, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could afford to field a young, second-string side.

Captain for the match, Jesse Lingard, gave the visitors a 10th-minute lead.

The hosts hit back in the second half though. Dmitriy Shomko equalised 10 minutes after the break before Di’Shon Bernard’s own goal proved decisive.

More to follow

