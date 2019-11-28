Man United's youngsters beaten in Kazakhstan

Astana's Ivan Mayewski, centre left, and Manchester United's James Garner challenge for the ball.

AN INEXPERIENCED MAN United team lost 2-1 away to Astana in the Europa League today.

With the Red Devils already having secured qualification, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could afford to field a young, second-string side.

Captain for the match, Jesse Lingard, gave the visitors a 10th-minute lead.

The hosts hit back in the second half though. Dmitriy Shomko equalised 10 minutes after the break before Di’Shon Bernard’s own goal proved decisive.

