Man Utd draw Club Brugge, Arsenal get Olympiakos in Europa League

MANCHESTER UNITED WILL face Belgian side Club Brugge in the last 32 of the Europa League, while struggling Arsenal were drawn against Olympiakos on Monday.

United, who won the competition under Jose Mourinho in 2017, travel to Bruges for the first leg on February 20 before returning to Old Trafford a week later.

Arsenal, who finished top of their group in Europe but are languishing ninth in the Premier League after sacking coach Unai Emery, are also away in the first leg.

Celtic will take on Danish side FC Copenhagan while Rangers take on Portuguese outfit Braga. Wolves, enjoying their first European campaign in nearly four decades, will meet Spanish team Espanyol.

Ajax were drawn with Spanish outfit Getafe following their surprise exit from the group stage of the Champions League, while Serie A leaders Inter Milan travel to Ludogorets.

Antonio Conte’s side will be among the favourites for the competition alongside last season’s Champions League semi-finalists Ajax after failing to get past Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund in Europe’s top competition.

Sevilla travel to Romanian side Cluj with the five-time winners riding high in La Liga.

The draw in full is:

Europa League Round of 32

Wolves (ENG) v Espanyol (ESP)

Sporting Lisbon (POR) v Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)

Getafe (ESP) v Ajax (NED)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) v Porto (POR)

FC Copenhagen (DEN) v Celtic (SCO)

APOEL (CYP) v FC Basel (SUI)

CFR Cluj (ROM) v Sevilla (ESP)

Olympiakos (GRE) v Arsenal (ENG)

AZ Alkmaar (NED) v LASK (AUT)

Club Brugge (BEL) v Manchester United (ENG)

Ludogorets (BUL) v Inter Milan (ITA)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) v Salzburg (AUT)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) v Benfica (POR)

Wolfsburg (GER) v Malmo (SWE)

Roma (ITA) v Gent (BEL)

Rangers (SCO) v Braga (POR)

First legs to be played 20 February; Second legs to be played 27 February.

© – AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!