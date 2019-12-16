This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 16 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man Utd draw Club Brugge, Arsenal get Olympiakos in Europa League

The draw for the start of the knockout stages was made today.

By AFP Monday 16 Dec 2019, 12:56 PM
24 minutes ago 957 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4935410
Belgian opponents await Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.
Image: Martin Rickett
Belgian opponents await Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.
Belgian opponents await Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.
Image: Martin Rickett

MANCHESTER UNITED WILL face Belgian side Club Brugge in the last 32 of the Europa League, while struggling Arsenal were drawn against Olympiakos on Monday.

United, who won the competition under Jose Mourinho in 2017, travel to Bruges for the first leg on February 20 before returning to Old Trafford a week later.

Arsenal, who finished top of their group in Europe but are languishing ninth in the Premier League after sacking coach Unai Emery, are also away in the first leg.

Celtic will take on Danish side FC Copenhagan while Rangers take on Portuguese outfit Braga. Wolves, enjoying their first European campaign in nearly four decades, will meet Spanish team Espanyol.

Ajax were drawn with Spanish outfit Getafe following their surprise exit from the group stage of the Champions League, while Serie A leaders Inter Milan travel to Ludogorets.

Antonio Conte’s side will be among the favourites for the competition alongside last season’s Champions League semi-finalists Ajax after failing to get past Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund in Europe’s top competition.

Sevilla travel to Romanian side Cluj with the five-time winners riding high in La Liga.

The draw in full is:

Europa League Round of 32

Wolves (ENG) v Espanyol (ESP)

Sporting Lisbon (POR) v Istanbul Basaksehir (TUR)

Getafe (ESP) v Ajax (NED)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) v Porto (POR)

FC Copenhagen (DEN) v Celtic (SCO)

APOEL (CYP) v FC Basel (SUI)

CFR Cluj (ROM) v Sevilla (ESP)

Olympiakos (GRE) v Arsenal (ENG)

AZ Alkmaar (NED) v LASK (AUT)

Club Brugge (BEL) v Manchester United (ENG)

Ludogorets (BUL) v Inter Milan (ITA)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) v Salzburg (AUT)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) v Benfica (POR)

Wolfsburg (GER) v Malmo (SWE)

Roma (ITA) v Gent (BEL)

Rangers (SCO) v Braga (POR)

  • First legs to be played 20 February; Second legs to be played 27 February.

© – AFP 2019  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie