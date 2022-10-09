Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 9 October 2022
Advertisement

Ronaldo's 700th club goal gives Man Utd win at Everton

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner came off the bench to hit the winner

By AFP Sunday 9 Oct 2022, 9:09 PM
24 minutes ago 4,120 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/5889031
Ronaldo celebrates with team-mates.
Image: PA
Ronaldo celebrates with team-mates.
Ronaldo celebrates with team-mates.
Image: PA

CRISTIANO RONALDO STRUCK the 700th club goal of his career as Manchester United came from behind to beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was again left on the bench by Erik ten Hag but was handed an early introduction by an injury to Anthony Martial.

By that stage it was already 1-1 as Antony cancelled out Alex Iwobi’s opener for Everton.

Ronaldo took his chance just before half-time to give United a deserved three points from an error-strewn game by both sides.

Victory takes Ten Hag’s men up to fifth and within nine points of leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

The Red Devils were seeking a response to being thrashed 6-3 by Manchester City last weekend but got off to the worst possible start.

On his first Premier League start since arriving for £60 million from Real Madrid, Casemiro was culpable for the opening goal as he was robbed in possession by Amadou Onana and the ball eventually broke for Iwobi to curl into the top corner from outside the box.

Everton came into the game with the best defensive record in the league, but were quickly undone as United levelled within 10 minutes.

Antony became the first United player to score in his first three Premier League games with a cool finish from Martial’s pass.

Martial only lasted 30 minutes after pulling up with a hip injury in the warm-up and his departure paved the way for Ronaldo to make his entrance.

The 37-year-old has had to get used to life on the sidelines under Ten Hag.

However, Ronaldo gave his Dutch coach a reminder of the predatory instincts he retains.

Casemiro made amends for his earlier error by winning possession in midfield and playing in his former Real Madrid teammate to fire low under Jordan Pickford.

That strike took Ronaldo’s tally in two spells with United to 144.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Madrid’s record goalscorer hit 450 for the Spanish giants, while he scored 101 times for Juventus and five for Sporting Lisbon.

Ronaldo should have had a second just before the hour mark as he nodded wide from another teasing delivery from Casemiro.

Everton had been on a seven-game unbeaten run, but offered little in the search of an equaliser until a late aerial assault and were lucky to avoid conceding a third goal 10 minutes from time.

Marcus Rashford pounced on a mistake by Iwobi to round Pickford and slot into an empty net, but the United forward was penalised for handball by a VAR review.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie