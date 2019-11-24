This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 24 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sheffield United 'wanted it more than us' - Solskjaer

Sheffield United’s energy and drive was often too much for Manchester United to handle, concedes manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

By The42 Team Sunday 24 Nov 2019, 7:50 PM
1 hour ago 4,012 Views 17 Comments
https://the42.ie/4904944
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (left)
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (left)
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (left)

MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Sheffield United “wanted it more than us” during Sunday’s pulsating 3-3 Premier League draw at Bramall Lane.

The Red Devils were largely awful against Chris Wilder’s side and found themselves 2-0 down after 52 minutes courtesy of goals from John Fleck and Lys Mousset.

Three goals in seven minutes from Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford looked like securing an undeserved victory for Manchester United, but Oli McBurnie struck in the final minute to ensure a share of the spoils.

“It’s not something you can put your finger on here and now, but they looked like they wanted it more than us,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “They believed in what they did more than us, but sometimes it’s little margins here and there.

“We maybe had one shot on target in the first half and that’s not acceptable; not good enough.

“It’s football. Sometimes it’s beyond the tactics; it’s beyond the passion and drive. The supporters in the first half and the energy of their team compared to ours was such a big difference. Then we get the goal and our energy comes back and the belief comes back in.”

Despite failing to hold onto their lead and claim all three points, Solskjaer believes his side’s comeback from two goals down shows they have improved since last season.

“The difference between this team and last year’s team is huge,” he said. “At 2-0 down, my mind is going back to Everton [they lost 4-0 in April]. Last year we’d have been beaten three, four or five. This is such a big stride forward for them, coming back from 2-0 down to 3-2 up and then of course towards the end, things like that happen.

“It’s mixed emotions. You can’t be happy because we’ve not performed for the majority of the game, but then the attitude and the way they turned things around shows what we’re capable of.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie