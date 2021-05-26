BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 26 May 2021
Advertisement

Arsenal sign Japan's World Cup-winning forward Iwabuchi

The Asian star scored two goals in 13 appearances for Aston Villa last season.

By AFP Wednesday 26 May 2021, 2:49 PM
22 minutes ago 383 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5448645
Mana Iwabuchi signs on the dotted line with Arsenal.
Mana Iwabuchi signs on the dotted line with Arsenal.
Mana Iwabuchi signs on the dotted line with Arsenal.

WORLD CUP-WINNING JAPAN forward Mana Iwabuchi signed for the Arsenal on Wednesday.

Iwabuchi joined Arsenal after playing in the Women’s Super League for Aston Villa for the second half of the 2020-21 season.

The 28-year-old has scored 31 goals in 74 appearances for Japan.

She was part of the Japan teams that won the World Cup in 2011 and earned the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

“I’m so happy to finally be able to announce that I am an Arsenal player,” Iwabuchi told Arsenal’s website.

“I know the club has wanted to sign me for a long time now, so it’s a great honour to be able to play for Arsenal. There are so many amazing players and I can’t wait to get started.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Arsenal, who finished third in the WSL, said the deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie