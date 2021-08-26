Manchester City and PSG drawn together in the Champions League

THE DRAW FOR the group stages of the 2021-22 Champions League has produced some mouthwatering clashes.
Group A brings together the competition’s last two runners-up, with Manchester City set to meet Paris Saint-Germain.
Manchester United will have an opportunity to avenge last season’s Europa League final defeat when they face Villarreal in Group F.
In Group B, Liverpool will also be on a revenge mission against Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, who eliminated them from the competition in 2019-20.
Holders Chelsea are joined by Juventus in Group H, while other intriguing ties include Barcelona-Bayern Munich and Real Madrid-Inter Milan.
Group A
- Manchester City
- Paris Saint-Germain
- RB Leipzig
- Club Brugge
Group B
- Atletico Madrid
- Liverpool
- Porto
- AC Milan
Group C
- Sporting Lisbon
- Borussia Dortmund
- Ajax
- Besiktas
Group D
- Inter Milan
- Real Madrid
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- Sheriff Tiraspol
Group E
- Bayern Munich
- Barcelona
- Benfica
- Dynamo Kiev
Group F
- Villarreal
- Manchester United
- Atalanta
- Young Boys
Group G
- Lille
- Sevilla
- Red Bull Salzburg
- Wolfsburg
Group H
- Chelsea
- Juventus
- Zenit Saint-Petersburg
- Malmo
