Manchester City and PSG drawn together in the Champions League

The trophy on display at today's Champions League draw.

THE DRAW FOR the group stages of the 2021-22 Champions League has produced some mouthwatering clashes.

Group A brings together the competition’s last two runners-up, with Manchester City set to meet Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United will have an opportunity to avenge last season’s Europa League final defeat when they face Villarreal in Group F.

In Group B, Liverpool will also be on a revenge mission against Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, who eliminated them from the competition in 2019-20.

Holders Chelsea are joined by Juventus in Group H, while other intriguing ties include Barcelona-Bayern Munich and Real Madrid-Inter Milan.

Group A

Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain

RB Leipzig

Club Brugge

Group B

Atletico Madrid

Liverpool

Porto

AC Milan

Group C

Sporting Lisbon

Borussia Dortmund

Ajax

Besiktas

Group D

Inter Milan

Real Madrid

Shakhtar Donetsk

Sheriff Tiraspol

Group E

Bayern Munich

Barcelona

Benfica

Dynamo Kiev

Group F

Villarreal

Manchester United

Atalanta

Young Boys

Group G

Lille

Sevilla

Red Bull Salzburg

Wolfsburg

Group H