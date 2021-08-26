Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Thursday 26 August 2021
Advertisement

Manchester City and PSG drawn together in the Champions League

Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino will do battle in Group A of this season’s competition.

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Aug 2021, 6:24 PM
14 minutes ago 1,074 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5532770
The trophy on display at today's Champions League draw.
Image: Emrah Gurel
The trophy on display at today's Champions League draw.
The trophy on display at today's Champions League draw.
Image: Emrah Gurel

THE DRAW FOR the group stages of the 2021-22 Champions League has produced some mouthwatering clashes.

Group A brings together the competition’s last two runners-up, with Manchester City set to meet Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United will have an opportunity to avenge last season’s Europa League final defeat when they face Villarreal in Group F.

In Group B, Liverpool will also be on a revenge mission against Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, who eliminated them from the competition in 2019-20.

Holders Chelsea are joined by Juventus in Group H, while other intriguing ties include Barcelona-Bayern Munich and Real Madrid-Inter Milan.

Group A

  • Manchester City
  • Paris Saint-Germain
  • RB Leipzig
  • Club Brugge

Group B

  • Atletico Madrid
  • Liverpool
  • Porto
  • AC Milan

Group C

  • Sporting Lisbon
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Ajax
  • Besiktas

Group D

  • Inter Milan
  • Real Madrid
  • Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Sheriff Tiraspol

Group E

  • Bayern Munich
  • Barcelona
  • Benfica
  • Dynamo Kiev

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Group F

  • Villarreal
  • Manchester United
  • Atalanta
  • Young Boys

Group G

  • Lille
  • Sevilla
  • Red Bull Salzburg
  • Wolfsburg

Group H

  • Chelsea
  • Juventus
  • Zenit Saint-Petersburg
  • Malmo

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie