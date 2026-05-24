Pep's Man City farewell dampened by defeat to Villa as Arsenal title party begins

Manchester City 1-2 Aston Villa

PEP GUARDIOLA WAS unable to sign off with one last victory as his glorious Manchester City reign ended in defeat to Aston Villa.

Ollie Watkins scored twice as Villa came from behind to win 2-1 on a sweltering and emotional afternoon at the Etihad Stadium.

Antoine Semenyo had put City ahead with his 11th goal since his January move from Bournemouth but the occasion was more about farewells than events on the pitch.

After 10 years and 20 trophies, Guardiola was taking charge of City for the 593rd and final time.

Two mainstays of his glittering reign, Bernardo Silva and John Stones, were also making their last appearances for the club.

When news of Guardiola’s departure leaked earlier in the week, City were still in contention for what would have been a seventh Premier League title under the Spaniard.

Hopes he might sign off with yet more silverware ended when his side were held to a draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday, but supporters remained in buoyant mood as they marked the end of an era.

With the newly-expanded and renamed Pep Guardiola Stand fully open for the first time, the City fans among the stadium-record 60,332 crowd chanted for “10 more years” after the game got under way.

The displaying of the two cups won this season and the introductions afforded to Stones and Silva enhanced the atmosphere.

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Prior to kick-off Guardiola was presented with a gift by opposite number Unai Emery, who had been celebrating this week himself after guiding Villa to Europa League glory.

Pep Guardiola and Bernardo Sliva, Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The game itself was underwhelming by comparison, at least initially, with a distinct ‘dead rubber’ feel.

Guardiola gave Erling Haaland, Rodri, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nico O’Reilly and Marc Guehi the afternoon off while Nathan Ake, Rico Lewis and James Trafford – who have question marks over their futures – all featured.

Villa also made wholesale changes with Watkins one of only three from the side that secured their first trophy in 30 years against Freiburg starting.

City controlled the first half and went close through Savinho and Tijjani Reijnders before Semenyo volleyed them ahead in the 23rd minute.

Reijnders forced a good save from Marco Bizot before the break after linking well with Foden, who perhaps had a point to prove after his England omission.

Villa levelled in the 47th minute when Watkins marked his World Cup call-up by pouncing on a poor Stones header following a corner.

The second half was punctuated twice by guards of honour from players of both teams as first Silva and then Stones were substituted.

Both left the field in tears and it was Villa who took the initiative.

Watkins added his second when he jinked his way through the area and calmly stroked the ball past Trafford before Leon Bailey smashed a shot against a post.

Foden thought he had scored a late equaliser when he rattled in a shot off the crossbar but it was ruled out in a tight VAR call.

Jeremy Doku also went close but, while the game could not be salvaged, the party was not spoiled as Guardiola’s extraordinary legacy was celebrated.

Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal

Arsenal celebrated being crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years with a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Gabriel Jesus struck in the 41st minute before Noni Madueke doubled the visitors’ advantage three minutes after the interval. Jean-Philippe Mateta scored in the closing stages as Yeremy Pino’s stoppage-time strike was ruled out for offside.

The Gunners avoided the crippling anxiety of a final-day shootout after Manchester City’s draw at Bournemouth on Tuesday, and their coronation here, Oliver Glasner’s last home fixture as Palace boss, started with 1,000 Arsenal fans lining Holmesdale Road to greet the champions’ two coaches.

Arsenal co-owners Stan Kroenke and his son Josh attended the title-winning party, while 15 miles north in the capital, delirious Arsenal supporters filled the pubs surrounding the Emirates Stadium – some having queued since 9am – to revel in the Gunners lifting the league trophy two decades on from Arsene Wenger’s 2004 ‘Invincibles’ team.

It would also be remembered as a record-breaking day for Max Dowman. The teenager – absent from training this week as he completes his GCSEs – began the afternoon by becoming the youngest player to start a Premier League match. And the Year 11 student will end it as the youngest with a Premier League medal around his neck, too.

Dowman, 16 years and 144 days, usurped former Everton player Jose Baxter’s 18-year record by 54 days before ending Phil Foden’s reign as the youngest Premier League winner.

Arteta lined up in midfield alongside Baxter when he was handed his first start by David Moyes in 2008. Foden was six days short of his 18th birthday when he won the league with City in the 2017-2018 season.