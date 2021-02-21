BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 21 February 2021
Advertisement

Man City win 18th straight game as Sterling header defeats Arsenal

The Premier League leaders held on for a 1-0 victory.

By Press Association Sunday 21 Feb 2021, 6:44 PM
1 hour ago 4,347 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5361466
Arsenal's Hector Bellerin trips Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus during the clash at the Emirates Stadium.
Image: PA
Arsenal's Hector Bellerin trips Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus during the clash at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal's Hector Bellerin trips Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus during the clash at the Emirates Stadium.
Image: PA

Updated 1 hour ago

RAHEEM STERLING’S HEADER proved enough for Premier League leaders Manchester City to win at Arsenal and pick up their 18th successive victory in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola made five changes for the trip, recalling fit-again duo Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, but it was Sterling whose second-minute effort secured a 1-0 success.

Mikel Arteta, Guardiola’s former assistant at the Etihad Stadium, will have been pleased that his team did not crumble after dropping behind but they never came close to breaking City’s fine run.

The writing appeared to be on the wall within seconds of kick-off in north London, Sterling missing his kick as the ball dropped to him at the back post.

City took the lead inside the opening two minutes, Sterling getting in between the Arsenal defence to head home a pinpoint Riyad Mahrez cross.

Mahrez and Sterling were enjoying the early stages, often getting into one-on-one situations against the Arsenal backline.

Sterling fluffed his lines when breaking inside Hector Bellerin and Mahrez saw a shot deflected wide as the visitors set about killing the game early on.

Arsenal did manage to somewhat stem the flow but their start to the game was summed up when Bukayo Saka’s shot was blocked by his own man as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could not get clear of the effort.

The second half began in similar fashion to the first, with City completely switched on and forcing the issue, De Bruyne floating a glorious lofted effort just wide of Bernd Leno’s post.

But, still following the same parallels, Arsenal worked their way back into the proceedings without ever truly creating a clear-cut chance to cancel out Sterling’s effort.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

In truth, City never really needed to get out of the lower gear they dropped into following their scintillating start.

Even then they created the better chances, with Joao Cancelo missing a fine opportunity to make sure of the points as the half wore on.

Sterling broke clear of the offside trap on a couple of occasions without providing an end product and substitute Gabriel Jesus fired high and wide in the closing stages.

While Guardiola was able to take off De Bruyne and conserve his fitness, Arteta turned to Alexandre Lacazette, Emile Smith Rowe and Dani Ceballos in a forlorn attempt to earn a share of the spoils.

City will now be looking to extend their winning run further when they return to Champions League action away to Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday night, with Arsenal aiming to see off Benfica in the second leg of their Europa League tie the following evening.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie