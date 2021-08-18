Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 18 August 2021
Man City's new third kid is a bit different... and that's putting it kindly

The club’s name is written in bold letters across the chest, and there is no prominent crest.

By The42 Team Wednesday 18 Aug 2021, 6:58 PM
1 hour ago 6,391 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/5526246

“DARE TO BE different” is the tagline alongside official images of Manchester City’s latest third strip. 

Well it certainly is that. 

Puma, who are the kit manufacturer of the Premier League champions, have produced some pretty unusual jerseys over the past couple of years, and the purists won’t be running out to hand over €80 for this one.  

Man City third Jack Grealish in the third strip. Source: Twitter/Man City

To start, the navy shirt has the club’s name written across the chest in bold letters.

Strikingly, there is no prominent crest on the front of the shirt. Instead, you’ll find it on the back of the neck (there are also a number of crests within design of the shirt).

Puma have actually done something similar with the likes of AC Milan and PSV Eindhoven.

We’re not impressed, but what do you make of it? 

