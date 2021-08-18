Man City's new third kid is a bit different... and that's putting it kindly

“DARE TO BE different” is the tagline alongside official images of Manchester City’s latest third strip.

Well it certainly is that.

Puma, who are the kit manufacturer of the Premier League champions, have produced some pretty unusual jerseys over the past couple of years, and the purists won’t be running out to hand over €80 for this one.

Jack Grealish in the third strip. Source: Twitter/Man City

To start, the navy shirt has the club’s name written across the chest in bold letters.

Strikingly, there is no prominent crest on the front of the shirt. Instead, you’ll find it on the back of the neck (there are also a number of crests within design of the shirt).

Puma have actually done something similar with the likes of AC Milan and PSV Eindhoven.

We’re not impressed, but what do you make of it?

Pushing boundaries 👊



Tap to shop our 21/22 Third Kit! ⬇️



🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klUGiM — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 18, 2021

