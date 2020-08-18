Manchester City sign US World Cup winner Rose Lavelle

UNITED STATES WORLD Cup winner Rose Lavelle has joined Manchester City ahead of the new Women’s Super League season.

Lavelle, 25, scored in the 2019 final as the US won the Fifa World Cup for the fourth time, and also won the bronze ball as the third-best player at the tournament.

“I’m so excited to join Manchester City and I can’t wait to play alongside some really talented players,” Lavelle said.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity of playing in England and competing in the Champions League.

“After talking with Gareth [Taylor, City manager] about the team and how he saw me fitting in, it seemed like a great environment that would really push and develop me as a player.

“I’ve heard amazing things about the club and it just felt like a really good fit overall. I want to challenge myself and feel that Manchester City is the perfect environment to do so and hopefully, I’ll find some success along the way.”

Lavelle joins City following four years in America’s National Women’s Soccer League, where she has played with Washington Spirit since 2018.

On Sunday she finalised a transfer from Washington to OL Reign, which will see the Reign have rights to her contract if and when she returns to the NWSL.

