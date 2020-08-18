This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 18 August, 2020
Manchester City sign US World Cup winner Rose Lavelle

‘I want to challenge myself and feel that Manchester City is the perfect environment.’

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 18 Aug 2020, 2:42 PM
By Niall Kelly Tuesday 18 Aug 2020, 2:42 PM
https://the42.ie/5178957
Lavelle scored three goals at the 2019 Fifa World Cup.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Lavelle scored three goals at the 2019 Fifa World Cup.
Lavelle scored three goals at the 2019 Fifa World Cup.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

UNITED STATES WORLD Cup winner Rose Lavelle has joined Manchester City ahead of the new Women’s Super League season.

Lavelle, 25, scored in the 2019 final as the US won the Fifa World Cup for the fourth time, and also won the bronze ball as the third-best player at the tournament.

“I’m so excited to join Manchester City and I can’t wait to play alongside some really talented players,” Lavelle said.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity of playing in England and competing in the Champions League.

“After talking with Gareth [Taylor, City manager] about the team and how he saw me fitting in, it seemed like a great environment that would really push and develop me as a player.

“I’ve heard amazing things about the club and it just felt like a really good fit overall. I want to challenge myself and feel that Manchester City is the perfect environment to do so and hopefully, I’ll find some success along the way.”

Lavelle joins City following four years in America’s National Women’s Soccer League, where she has played with Washington Spirit since 2018.

On Sunday she finalised a transfer from Washington to OL Reign, which will see the Reign have rights to her contract if and when she returns to the NWSL.

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

