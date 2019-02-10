11 mins ago

It can feel like there is a massive gap between these sides in relative terms, one competing for the title and the other vying for a top four finish, but the last time these sides met it was Chelsea who came out on top.

Defeats have been few and far between for City this season in the Premier League (four in 26 games) but that 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge showed some of the limitations of Pep Guardiola’s side.

The City boss has described today’s game as “a final” and has long been an admirer of Maurizio Sarri, especially during his recent time in charge at Napoli.

Source: Mike Egerton

“At Chelsea, I understand what they want to do and they are doing it,” Guardiola said speaking earlier this week.

“Good organisation, offensive and defensive, they know what they want to do.

“It’s a final for us. We have to play in that way. We have played one more game. But we cannot deny it. A few days ago we could be seven points behind.”