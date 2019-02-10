Champions Manchester City welcome Chelsea to the Etihad in another crucial game in this season’s Premier League title race.
Right, with 45 minutes to before kick-off how do we see today’s game unfolding? Will Man City get revenge and return to the top of the table, or will Chelsea throw a spanner in the works of the title race. Let us know below.
Poll Results:
It can feel like there is a massive gap between these sides in relative terms, one competing for the title and the other vying for a top four finish, but the last time these sides met it was Chelsea who came out on top.
Defeats have been few and far between for City this season in the Premier League (four in 26 games) but that 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge showed some of the limitations of Pep Guardiola’s side.
The City boss has described today’s game as “a final” and has long been an admirer of Maurizio Sarri, especially during his recent time in charge at Napoli.
“At Chelsea, I understand what they want to do and they are doing it,” Guardiola said speaking earlier this week.
“Good organisation, offensive and defensive, they know what they want to do.
“It’s a final for us. We have to play in that way. We have played one more game. But we cannot deny it. A few days ago we could be seven points behind.”
So, today’s teams will line out as:
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Aguero, Sterling.
Substitutes: Danilo, Sane, Silva, Mahrez, Otamendi, Gabriel Jesus, Muric.
Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Barkley, Pedro, Higuain, Hazard.
Substitutes: Loftus-Cheek, Caballero, Kovacic, Giroud, Willian, Christensen, Emerson Palmieri.
Let’s get started with the team news…
Hello! Welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of this afternoon’s clash at the Etihad between defending Premier League champions Manchester City and Chelsea.
It’s felt like every single game since the New Year has been hyped as absolutely crucial to the outcome of this season’s title race, but with two heavyweights on show today it does have a certain seal of extra intrigue and weight about it.
Liverpool and Man City fans alike will look at their opposite number’s remaining fixtures and try and see where each could potentially drop points. Following yesterday’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Anfield, Reds fans will be hoping and praying Chelsea can do them a favour.
Jurgen Klopp’s men were an incredible seven points clear a month ago, but Pep Guardiola’s side have eroded that lead considerably in the last number of weeks, even accounting for their shock defeat at the hands of Newcastle — which feels like a lifetime ago already.
With a win today, City will return to the summit of the Premier League, albeit with an asterisk beside their name having played a game more than their title-chasing rivals on Merseyside. While three points for Chelsea will see them overtake Manchester United and back into fourth place.
With titles and Champions League places on the line, this ought to be a good one. Kick-off is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 4.00pm.
