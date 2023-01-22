Haaland hat-trick shouldn't take gloss off a stirring Nathan Collins display

ERLING HAALAND SCORED a hat-trick and Manchester City cruised to victory over Wolves but this still felt like Nathan Collins confirmed his standing as one of the Premier League’s most impressive defenders.

The day belonged to the Norwegian striker, though, and when he was substituted on the hour mark the Etihad Stadium rose in unison to acclaim the striker who could well fire them to a third title in a row.

For a little while, at least, the gap to leaders Arsenal is down to two points.

Haaland’s work was done with his 23rd, 24th, and 25th goals of the league campaign — last season’s (Mo Salah) topped the charts with 23.

It’s still only January.

After a three-game drought prior to the incredible 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur here on Thursday, there were some questioning if he needed to alter his game to truly fit in with Pep Guardiola’s ideals.

One national newspaper in England even asked if he should be dropped.

Here was a reminder of his lethal instincts, powering over Collins for the opener on 39 minutes before converting from the penalty spot in the 50th. Four minutes after that he had an even easier chance for his third when goalkeeper Jose Sa played a ludicrous stray pass straight into the path of Riyad Mahrez, who teed up the striker for a simple finish.

This felt like he was proving a point, and it is by no means parish pump politics to suggest Collins did the same.

The result does not take the gloss off a stirring individual performance that married composure, organisation, and leadership.

If this was an audition at the home of the reigning Premier League champions it was one he still came out of with his reputation enhanced.

When Haaland did slot home for his hat-trick the Ireland centre-back had attempted to clear by sprinting back to the goal line.

Had he managed to do so he would have completed a memorable treble of his own, as it was only his two sensational last-ditch clearances in the first half which stopped City from killing the game far sooner.

His first, from a fierce Jack Grealish shot that was arrowing towards the top corner, saw him read the danger and become like an auxiliary ‘keeper on the line, heading the ball away as Sa dived in front of him.

Seconds later, when Kevin De Bruyne clipped in a cross similar to the one which provided Haaland with his first goal, the 21-year-old was again able to anticipate and get into the right position to prevent a certain goal for the City No.9 behind him.

But it wasn’t just these eye-catching pieces of defending which made him Wolves’ standout performer. He also made two vital interceptions from through balls by De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan that seemed to be destined for the path of Haaland, who would have been bearing down on goal.

Playing in a flat back four, Collins appeared to be the one constantly cajoling and encouraging teammates, and when it came to leading by his own actions in possession he set the bar with a lovely piece of control as the ball spun out of the air, followed by a pirouette away from De Bruyne.

He followed that up in the same movement with a precise pass into the feet of a teammate which allowed for some respite.

Collins even had a little slice of welcome luck when a sliding tackle on Grealish in the box was not adjudged to have warranted a penalty, even after a VAR check.

Given he was sent off in the reverse fixture for a reckless high tackle on the same player, perhaps he was more relieved than his calm exterior suggested.

Up until breaking the deadlock — special mention to Mahrez’ sublime control on the run before feeding De Bruyne for the cross — City were frustrated by Wolves, and it seemed as though there was somewhat of a hangover from the emotion of the win over Spurs a few nights previously.

Guardiola wasn’t shy about castigating his players for their attitude and application earlier in the week, despite what was ultimately an enthralling 4-2 comeback.

Ordinarily, it was the kind of result that would signify the resilience of a squad, a sure sign that glory is set to follow.

But this season, and the last few weeks, feel different.

Maybe this will restore some perspective.

After the 2-1 Manchester derby defeat at Old Trafford the City boss even went as far as saying the performance level meant he “didn’t care” about winning the league

“We cannot win. We won a lot, so it’s not a problem.”

Those mind games stretched to the stands, too, urging for more noise and support from the fans for a side that are looking to win their third Premier League title in succession.

No club has managed it since United — under Alex Ferguson — during part of an era of dominance that stretched from 2006-09.

If they are to do it, City will have to overhaul an Arsenal side that can extend their lead at the top back to five points with victory over Manchester United later this afternoon.

It is manageable, of course, but the nature of the chase means early afternoons like this one, against a side who started the day in 17th and only outside the relegation zone on goal difference, don’t hold the same carefree feel.

Wolves face an altogether different kind of stress, and it’s just as well City didn’t run riot in the second half, otherwise, that advantage over Bournemouth in 18th would have been cut further.

They are only two points off the bottom and four away from the relative comfort of Nottingham Forest in 13th.

It will be a tense final few months, with leaders like Collins crucial to survival.