Manchester City sign Wolves left-back for £31m

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE completed the signing of left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves.

The 24-year-old Algeria international has signed a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium after the clubs agreed a fee of £31million.

He becomes City’s first major signing of the summer, with AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders also set to join.

Ait-Nouri will be eligible for the upcoming Club World Cup later this month, with City also looking to get Reijnders done in time.

“I am incredibly happy and honoured to have joined Manchester City. City are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the chance to play for the club is a dream come true,” he said.

“I am also so excited about working with and learning from Pep (Guardiola) and his coaching team and getting to train and play alongside such a world class group of players.

“I’m young and I came here to improve a lot. I need to learn and improve my football for sure – it’s why I chose this big challenge.

“I know I can improve my football and being in these kind of conditions with this team and this manager, for sure I will improve my football.”

“Rayan is a player that as a club we have been following closely for quite some time and we are delighted he has joined us,” said director of football Hugo Viana.

“He already has extensive Premier League experience and has also demonstrated his quality at international level with Algeria.

“We feel sure that he will be an excellent addition to our squad and that working alongside Pep and his coaching staff will help develop his game even further.

“And at just 24 he is someone we feel sure will help us in our objective to bring more success to the club.”

Veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson is to leave the club when his contract expires this summer.

The 39-year-old made just two senior appearances in a six-year stint but was involved in squads that collected 12 trophies, including the Champions League in 2023.

Ait-Nouri has spent five years at Wolves, initially arriving on loan from Angers before signing permanently for £14.9m in 2021.

He is City’s first left-back specialist since Benjamin Mendy, who played his final game for the club almost four years ago.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol and – most recently – Nico O’Reilly have been among the players to fill the position since.