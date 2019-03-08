This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 8 March, 2019
Man United fan stabbed in Paris taxi after Champions League win

The man underwent surgery after the incident and the club say they are ‘shocked’ to learn the news.

By AFP Friday 8 Mar 2019, 10:41 AM
13 minutes ago 416 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4530031
A general shot of the crowd at Parc des Princes on Wednesday.
Image: Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM
A general shot of the crowd at Parc des Princes on Wednesday.
A general shot of the crowd at Parc des Princes on Wednesday.
Image: Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM

A MANCHESTER UNITED fan underwent surgery after being stabbed by a taxi driver following the English club’s stunning Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain.

A French police source confirmed to AFP that a man had been wounded on Wednesday after an argument with a cab driver but that his condition was not believed to be life-threatening.

Sky Sports reported that the fan, who is 44, was travelling to the centre of the French capital with three friends when the driver objected to their boisterous celebration of United’s 3-1 win.

“The driver pulled over to get them out of his taxi, before pulling out a knife and threatening the female passenger in the group,” claimed Sky.

The victim tried to intervene to protect her, but the driver then turned the knife on him, stabbing him in the chest with what’s been described as ‘a large blade’.”

The supporter was taken to the European Georges-Pompidou hospital in Paris where he underwent surgery to remove blood from his lung.

According to the report, a suspect has been arrested by police, but the weapon used has not been found.

Man United have released a statement, which reads: “We were shocked to hear about the incident with one of our fans who was stabbed while in Paris for the Champions League game.

“Everyone at the club wishes him well during his recovery.”

A spokesman for Britain’s foreign ministry also said: “We are in touch with the French authorities following an incident involving a British man in Paris on 6 March and stand ready to offer assistance if required.”

© AFP 2019 

