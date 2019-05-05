United's top-four hopes ended with wretched draw at relegated Huddersfield

MANCHESTER UNITED’S HOPES of a top four finish in this season’s Premier League have been mathematically ended by a 1-1 draw away to already-relegated Huddersfield.

The result means they will not be in next season’s Champions League.

United led from early in the game but spurned a series of opportunities to double the advantage, and were ultimately pegged back by Isaac Mbenza’s equaliser. It’s a risible result for United against a side who had picked up just eight points at home all season prior to this afternoon.

United took an eight-minute lead through Scott McTominay; his relatively tame shot from the edge of the box squirming through the legs of Lossl. United had further chances, with Paul Pogba glancing an acrobatic header off the crossbar.

United lost their intent and energy after the break, and were made pay from their own corner. McTominay could only send a free header straight at Lossl, whose hoik forward from his hands took out the entire United team.

The ball fell for Mbenza, who slotted the ball through De Gea’s legs.

United huffed and puffed from hence, but the closest they came was a Pogba shot from the edge of the box which came back off the crossbar.

In the end the hosts held on for their final Premier League point at home, while United are consigned to Europa League football next season.

The rebuilding just got more difficult.

