This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 5 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

United's top-four hopes ended with wretched draw at relegated Huddersfield

United lost the lead in a 1-1 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 5 May 2019, 4:03 PM
7 minutes ago 1,378 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4620953
A dejected Paul Pogba.
Image: Anthony Devlin
A dejected Paul Pogba.
A dejected Paul Pogba.
Image: Anthony Devlin

MANCHESTER UNITED’S HOPES of a top four finish in this season’s Premier League have been mathematically ended by a 1-1 draw away to already-relegated Huddersfield.

The result means they will not be in next season’s Champions League.

United led from early in the game but spurned a series of opportunities to double the advantage, and were ultimately pegged back by Isaac Mbenza’s equaliser. It’s a risible result for United against a side who had picked up just eight points at home all season prior to this afternoon. 

United took an eight-minute lead through Scott McTominay; his relatively tame shot from the edge of the box squirming through the legs of Lossl. United had further chances, with Paul Pogba glancing an acrobatic header off the crossbar. 

United lost their intent and energy after the break, and were made pay from their own corner. McTominay could only send a free header straight at Lossl, whose hoik forward from his hands took out the entire United team. 

The ball fell for Mbenza, who slotted the ball through De Gea’s legs. 

United huffed and puffed from hence, but the closest they came was a Pogba shot from the edge of the box which came back off the crossbar. 

In the end the hosts held on for their final Premier League point at home, while United are consigned to Europa League football next season. 

The rebuilding just got more difficult. 

More to follow 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie