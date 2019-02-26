This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 26 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solskjaer challenges Sanchez and Lukaku to 'step up' with squad ravaged by injuries

Man United are likely to be without 10 senior players this week, with a number of youngster called up for the trip to Selhurst Park.

By AFP Tuesday 26 Feb 2019, 11:59 AM
1 hour ago 1,971 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4513655
Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez will have the chance to impress on Wednesday.
Image: Martin Rickett
Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez will have the chance to impress on Wednesday.
Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez will have the chance to impress on Wednesday.
Image: Martin Rickett

ALEXIS SANCHEZ AND Romelu Lukaku must both take their opportunity to impress as an injury crisis cuts through Manchester United’s squad, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says.

Both players have struggled for form for much of the season, with Sanchez having started just one Premier League match in 2019, and Lukaku having gone 10 matches without scoring.

The two forwards were heralded as major signings when they arrived at Old Trafford, but neither would now be considered an automatic starter.

However, United’s squad is stretched to the limit as they prepare for Wednesday’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace, with 10 players either unavailable or doubtful because of injury.

That list includes four frontline forwards, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata.

Lingard and Mata both had to be substituted during the first half of Sunday’s 0-0 draw at home to Liverpool, while Rashford played to the finish despite an ankle injury caused by Jordan Henderson’s challenge early on.

France forward Martial missed the game with a groin problem.

Caretaker-manager Solskjaer, though, is confident Sanchez and Lukaku have the quality to impress if given a sustained run in the team.

Sanchez did little to impress after replacing Lingard, but Lukaku did make an impact after being moved from a central position to a wide role in order to reduce the injured Rashford’s workload.

“It’s a chance for them to play to their potential. Reputation is one thing, but the potential is high,” said Solskjaer.

The two are good mates and they link up well together, so this might be a chance for those two together to find some form and give us a selection headache for when everyone gets fit.

“Rom created our two biggest chances against Liverpool.

“It’s a different position for him, but Rashy’s injury meant we had to leave him standing up there and running in behind. He couldn’t do too much defending work.

“Rom’s attitude and workrate were fantastic.Hopefully Alexis and Rom can step up.”

Cardiff City v Manchester United - Premier League - Cardiff City Stadium Solskjaer and Martial. Source: Simon Galloway

Solskjaer confirmed Martial would not be risked against Palace, although he could return for Saturday’s Premier League home match against Southampton

Club captain Antonio Valencia, meanwhile, is several weeks away from a return after aggravating a calf injury.

United also have Matteo Darmian, Phil Jones, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera on the sidelines so Solskjaer has called up academy graduates Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong and James Garner for the Palace trip.

“They’ve been part of our training for a long time now,” said Solskjaer.

“Angel has been in that successful England U17 side, the 2017 World Cup-winning team with Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

“He’s been a big part and has definitely shown he’ll do well.

“Jimmy Garner is a Michael Carrick-type player, but 20 years younger. I’m sure he’ll do well. Chongy will be taking people on if he comes on.

“They’re ready, the kids, it’s hard if you’re a young defender coming on but as an attacker you go out there and express yourself.

“But if you’re an attacker you can win the game. You can’t lose it.”

© – AFP, 2019   

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    Sunday night prep yielding the right return for Munster's Kilcoyne
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display
    FOOTBALL
    O'Neill's Forest close in on play-off spots as second-minute goal secures win over Derby
    O'Neill's Forest close in on play-off spots as second-minute goal secures win over Derby
    Man arrested after alleged assault leaves Manchester City fan in critical condition
    Ex-Liverpool bosses Benitez and Rodgers linked to vacant Leicester job
    IRELAND
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie