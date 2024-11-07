Amad Diallo double ends Manchester United’s year-long wait for a European win

AMAD DIALLO’S DELIGHTFUL double ended Manchester United’s 380-day wait for a European win as Ruud van Nistelrooy oversaw a much-needed 2-0 victory against PAOK in his penultimate match as interim boss.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils had drawn their first three matches in the new-look Europa League, blowing a lead at home to Twente before doing the same away to Porto and Fenerbahce.

Those results extended United’s wretched European record and played a part in his sacking, with recalled Diallo scoring a fine brace to seal United’s first victory in continental competitions since last October.

The result extended Van Nistelrooy’s unbeaten interim stint to a third match, with incoming head coach Ruben Amorim watching remotely from Portugal ahead of taking charge at Old Trafford on Monday.

Diallo will have certainly caught his eye on his first start in five weeks, with the lively winger denied a penalty despite appearing to be caught by Baba Rahman in a forgettable first half.

The 22-year-old continued to prove a thorn in the side and fantastically guided home a header before settling nerves with a beautiful curling effort from distance after winning the ball.

Two goals for Amad Diallo now! 🇨🇮



— Premier Sports Ireland (@PremSportsIRL) November 7, 2024

United had won just one of their last 11 European games and the Greek champions were no pushovers.

The 4,000 fans in the away end – plus a number in the home section – held their breath early on after Mady Camara’s shot was blocked by Casemiro, wrongfooting Andre Onana before being dealt with.

Andrija Zivkovic bent well wide after making himself space as the chorus of PAOK chants continued and United began asking questions of their own.

Van Nistelrooy’s side started sending balls into the box and Alejandro Garnacho saw a shot blocked shortly after the VAR checked for a potential penalty.

Diallo went down having been caught by former Chelsea left-back Rahman, but referee Radu Petrescu’s decision to ignore the appeals were ratified by Daniele Chiffi in the booth.

Rasmus Hojlund saw a bundled header gathered by Dominik Kotarski having met a cross from Diallo, who saw the ball taken off his toe by Rahman after Garnacho whizzed a low ball to him at the far post.

PAOK showed increasing threat as the opening period wound down. Onana stopped Zivkovic’s hopeful attempt and then tipped over Camara’s snapshot after a fine first touch.

Neither side made a change heading into a second half that was five minutes old when Diallo broke the deadlock.

Bruno Fernandes sent a diagonal ball to the far post, where Diallo stretched to send a looping header back across goal and just inside the post.

PAOK claimed Hojlund had impeded Tomasz Kedziora’s attempt to clear, but it was given the green light after a VAR check.

Diallo was denied a second by Kotarski as United played with intent but without the requisite incision.

That has been costly for United this term and Zivkovic lasered narrowly wide before PAOK blew a glorious 64th-minute chance.

Van Nistelrooy’s Reds were caught napping as Taison slipped in Tarik Tissoudali, who had made space between Jonny Evans and Diogo Dalot but saw his touch and strike from 10 yards saved by Onana low to his left.

The United goalkeeper anticipated the attempt and the forward was taken off as both managers made switches.

It was a let-off for Van Nistelrooy’s side, who calmed the nerves with a fantastic 77th-minute goal.

Diallo won possession as he continued his battle with Rahman, showing strength then skill as he moved on to his left foot and curled home a fine effort from the edge of the box.

Mason Mount came on after the matchwinner appeared to pick up a knock, with the visitors then bringing on Shola Shoretire.

The United academy graduate remains the youngest player to feature for the Red Devils in a European game and was applauded on to the field by the home support.

Homegrown Marcus Rashford went close to adding gloss in stoppage time.

Uefa Europa League matochday four later results:

Manchester United (ENG) 2 (Diallo 50, 77) PAOK (GRE) 0

Hoffenheim (GER) 2 (Gendrey 47, Tohumcu 90+6) Lyon (FRA) 2 (Vinicius 66, Lacazette 90+4)

Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 2 (Abu 13, Vasulin 90) Real Sociedad (ESP) 1 (Oskarsson 35)

Lazio (ITA) 2 (Romagnoli 45+5, Pedro 90+2) Porto (POR) 1 (Eustaquio 66)

Ajax (NED) 5 (Traore 14, Taylor 27, Godts 39, Brobbey 61, Fitz-Jim 69) Maccabi Tel Aviv (ISR) 0

AZ Alkmaar (NED) 3 (Daal 59, Smit 75, Kasius 87) Fenerbahce (TUR) 1 (En-Nesyri 70)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) 0 Ferencvaros (HUN) 4 (Varga 54, 67, Zachariassen 56, Matheus Bonifacio 76)

Rigas FS (LAT) 1 (Ndiaye 90+6) Anderlecht (BEL) 1 (Stroeykens 85)

- Additional reporting – © AFP 2024