'After this disaster season... the good days are coming' - United boss Amorim defiant

MANCHESTER UNITED’S WORST season in 51 years ended with a 2-0 win against 10-man Aston Villa, who saw their Champions League hopes go up in smoke in controversial fashion at Old Trafford.

Wednesday’s meek Europa League final loss to Tottenham in Bilbao compounded the Red Devils’ wretched campaign, ending their hopes of silverware and European qualification in the process.

Head coach Ruben Amorim addressed the Old Trafford crowd after full time, apologising for the campaign and declaring that there would be a turnaround. “Now we have to make a choice. This season is in the past, it’s over. We fight each other, or we stick together and move forward.

“Today, after this disaster season, I want to tell you the good days are coming.”

United returned to action with the bit between their teeth and dominated for the most part against Villa, with Amad Diallo’s header and the departing Christian Eriksen’s spot-kick sealing a 2-0 victory on Sunday.

Their 11th win of a woeful Premier League campaign means the hosts finish 15th, while Unai Emery’s men have to settle for sixth and Europa League football next term.

United dominated play before and after goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saw red for wiping out Rasmus Hojlund at the end of the first half, but Villa were understandably furious to see a Rogers opener ruled out minutes before Diallo scored.

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers (right) kicks the ball away from Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir before scoring only for the goal to be disallowed. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayindir did not have the ball in control when it was taken out of his hands by Rogers, but referee Thomas Bramall blew for a foul before his ball entered the goal meaning it was not reviewable by VAR.

The agitated Alejandro Garnacho’s absence from the squad was the main talking point before a game United follow by jetting off on a post-season trip to Asia.

United fans, led by The 1958 supporters’ group, protested about the club’s ownership outside the ground before kick-off and fan anger continued inside Old Trafford.

The hosts started well and Mason Mount was denied twice in quick succession by Martinez, who could be leaving Villa this summer.

Bruno Fernandes, whose future is also under the microscope, and Casemiro were denied, with Diallo fizzing narrowly wide as United started with the kind of intensity lacking on Wednesday.

United fans chanted Amorim’s name and substitute Diogo Dalot slammed an effort off the post as they continued to concern Villa.

Villa failed to muster so much as a clear-cut chance in a first half that ended with Martinez receiving his marching orders.

Hojlund latched on to a poor back pass from Matty Cash and took a touch beyond the Villa goalkeeper, who altered his run to ensure he stopped the United striker running behind. Martinez looked surprised to see Bramall show him a red card.

Robin Olsen came on and saw Hojlund head past him early in the second half, only for offside to be called.

Fernandes went close from distance as United continued to knock on the door, with Casemiro’s delicate effort clipping the outside of the post. Amorim kicked a bottle in frustration.

The Old Trafford faithful chanted the coach’s song as Hojlund saw a low drive held and Casemiro lasered over.

News that Everton had taken the lead at Newcastle sparked excitement among the Villa fans, who saw Fernandes go close before they thought their side had scored in the 73rd minute.

Harry Maguire misjudged a header and Rogers raced through to take the ball from Bayindir, with Bramall blowing his whistle before the shot found the net.

The goal was ruled out and Villa’s mood darkened three minutes later as Fernandes played a beautiful ball over for Diallo to head home in front of the Stretford End. “Champions League, you’re having a laugh” chanted the United fans.

Substitute Eriksen looked determined to cap his final appearance for the club with a goal and, after a couple of chances, had the opportunity from the spot.

Emery applauded sarcastically after Ian Maatsen was adjudged to have brought down Diallo, with Eriksen converting the resulting penalty.

Jonny Evans is also departing and saw a stoppage-time header saved.

Brennan Johnson celebrates. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere, Europa League winners Tottenham were brought back down to earth with a 4-1 home loss to Brighton.

Dominic Solanke put Spurs ahead after 17 minutes to continue the feel-good factor after Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Manchester United in Bilbao ended a 17-year wait for silverware.

With uncertainty over the future of Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, the Australian would have been eager to end a horrid domestic campaign with one final victory, but Jack Hinshelwood struck twice in quick succession after the break for the visitors.

It was followed by a late third by Matt O’Riley’s penalty before Diego Gomez struck a superb fourth in stoppage time to help Brighton finish eighth, but that was not enough to secure European football.

Defeat for Spurs meant they recorded a lowest ever Premier League finish of 17th, but the full-time whistle was blown with home supporters waving flags and singing for the team following their European triumph.

Tottenham were back in action after their historic victory at San Mames and, despite three days of celebrations, Postecoglou started eight players from Wednesday.

This included midweek hero Brennan Johnson, who had been the last to leave the stage during a euphoric open-top bus parade on Friday night.

A sea of blue and white flags greeted Spurs onto the pitch before a predictably sluggish end to the season.