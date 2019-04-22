Man United to appoint Mike Phelan as club's first-ever technical director - reports

MANCHESTER UNITED LOOK set to appoint a first-ever technical director — with Mike Phelan the man to take the reins, according to reports.

The 56-year-old has been Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s right-hand man since he took charge last December, and it’s a post he also held for five years under Sir Alex Ferguson.

But the Daily Mail and the Telegraph are reporting that things may now change slightly following talks with United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, with input from the Norwegian manager who took over on a permanent basis last month.

Phelan, a highly-respected figure at Carrington and Old Trafford, could now oversee the club’s rebuilding job with a permanent position similar to his own at Central Coast Mariners (sporting director) in the pipeline.

While he’s keen to keep an influence on match days with the first-team, United hope to widen his brief with a lot of that funneled towards rebuilding the club and working towards the future.

The possible internal shuffle would also see ex-player Michael Carrick take up a new role, promoted from first-team coach to assistant manager, while Fermanagh native Kieran McKenna may also get new terms.

