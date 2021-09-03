Membership : Access or Sign Up
Daniel Mandroiu handed one-game ban for reaction to Bohemians' fans

The former Bohs’ player was the subject of abuse from some of his former supporters, later condemned by the club.

Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
SHAMROCK ROVERS’ DANIEL Mandroiu has been banned for one game for what the FAI term a “non-card offence”, following his reaction to Bohemians’ supporters at the end of last weekend’s fraught Dublin Derby in the FAI Cup. 

Mandroiu was subject to verbal abuse by his former supporters at Dalymount Park, with Bohemians later writing to members to condemn chanting about his girlfriend. As Mandroiu left the pitch after the game, footage emerged of Mandroiu picking up an item and tossing it into the crowd. 

In the FAI’s weekly published list of suspension, Mandroiu has been listed as being given a one-game ban for a “non-card offence”, meaning he will miss tonight’s game away to Finn Harps. 

Rovers captain Ronan Finn is also unavailable for the game with Finn Harps, having been sent off in the game against Bohs for a second-yellow card in a confrontation with Bohs striker Georgie Kelly. 

Kelly received a straight red card for the incident, but he has avoided any further punishment beyond a one-game ban in the FAI Cup, meaning he will miss Bohs’ quarter-final with Maynooth University. 

