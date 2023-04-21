Mannion, Cluxton and McCaffrey in Dublin squad for championship opener against Laois

STEPHEN CLUXTON, PAUL Mannion and Jack McCaffrey will all tog out for Dublin’s Leinster quarter final against Laois on Sunday at O’Moore Park (throw in 3.30pm).

The trio, with a combined 19 All-Ireland medals, strenghen manager Dessie Farrell’s hand as Dublin chase a 13th Leinster title in a row, and an 18th since 2005.

Mannion, who turns 30 next month, starts at corner forward. The Kilmacud Crokes player returned to the county panel ahead of this season. His last appearance in blue before that was their 2020 All-Ireland win against Mayo in 2020.

The 41-year-old Cluxton is named at 16, with David O’Hanlon starting in goal. Cluxton made a surprising return to the fold when he emerged from the tunnel ahead of the Dublin’s Division 2 final against Derry last month.

He hasn’t played for Dublin since the 2020 All-Ireland final, when he captained his county to six in a row and earned his eighth All-Ireland winner’s medal.

McCaffrey, footballer of the year in 2015, returned to the Dublin set-up ahead of the league campaign. Before this year the 29-year-old last featured for the side in their replayed victory over Kerry in the 2019 All-Ireland final.

Dublin

1 (GK) David O’Hanlon

2. Eoin Murchan 3. David Byrne 4. Daire Newcombe

5. James McCarthy 6. John Small 7. Lee Gannon

8 Brian Fenton 9. Tom Lahiff

10 Seán Bugler 11. Colm Basquel 12. Ciaran Kilkenny Castleknock

13 Paul Mannion 14. Con O’Callaghan 15. Ross McGarry

Subs:

16. (GK) Stephen Cluxton

17. Cian Murphy

18. Cormac Costello

19. Craig Dias

20. Brian Howard

21. Seán MacMahon

22. Jack McCaffrey

23. Lorcan O’Dell

24. Killian O’Gara

25. Dean Rock

26. Niall Scully

