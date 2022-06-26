Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 27 June 2022
Perenara has to settle for bench spot as Māori name team for Ireland clash

Clayton McMillan has been able to include a handful of full New Zealand internationals.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 26 Jun 2022, 11:27 PM
1 hour ago 2,054 Views 0 Comments
Perenara is on the bench for the first game against Ireland.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

TJ PERENARA HAS had to settle for a place on the bench for the Māori All Blacks against Ireland, with Brad Weber named to start Wednesday’s eagerly-anticipated clash in Hamilton [KO 8.05am Irish time].

78-times capped All Blacks Perenara and 17-times capped Weber both missed out on making the main New Zealand squad for the three-Test series against Andy Farrell’s side and will instead co-captain the Māori.

Weber starts at scrum-half in a team that also includes New Zealand-capped tighthead Tyrel Lomax and out-half Josh Ioane.

Crusaders number eight Cullen Grace, another who has been capped by the All Blacks, starts on Wednesday after being a late call-up to Clayton McMillan’s Māori squad.

Ireland are set to name their team for this first midweek game on Monday night.

The Māori side features plenty of Super Rugby Pacific talent, including the threatening back three of Connor Garden-Bachop, Shaun Stevenson, and Zarn Sullivan, while Rameka Poihipi and Billy Proctor form the midfield as Weber and Ioane team up in the halfback slots.

Grace is part of a combative-looking back row along with Cameron Suafoa and Billy Harmon, as Isaia Walker-Leawere is paired with Josh Dickson in the second row. Ollie Norris and Kurt Eklund compete the front row alongside Lomax.

Perenara is part of a potentially impactful bench that also includes Hurricanes playmaker Ruben Love, athletic Highlanders lock Maanaki Selby-Rickit, and huge Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams.

Māori All Blacks (v Ireland):

  • 15. Zarn Sullivan
  • 14. Shaun Stevenson
  • 13. Billy Proctor 
  • 12. Rameka Poihipi
  • 11. Connor Garden-Bachop
  • 10. Josh Ioane
  • 9. Brad Weber (co-captain)
  • 1. Ollie Norris
  • 2. Kurt Eklund
  • 3. Tyrel Lomax
  • 4. Josh Dickson
  • 5. Isaia Walker-Leawere
  • 6. Cameron Suafoa
  • 7. Billy Harmon
  • 8. Cullen Grace

Replacements:

  • 16. Tyrone Thompson
  • 17. Tamaiti Williams
  • 18. Jermaine Ainsley
  • 19. Maanaki Selby-Rickit
  • 20. TK Howden
  • 21. TJ Perenara (co-captain)
  • 22. Ruben Love
  • 23. Bailyn Sullivan

