Perenara has to settle for bench spot as Māori name team for Ireland clash

Perenara is on the bench for the first game against Ireland.

Perenara is on the bench for the first game against Ireland.

TJ PERENARA HAS had to settle for a place on the bench for the Māori All Blacks against Ireland, with Brad Weber named to start Wednesday’s eagerly-anticipated clash in Hamilton [KO 8.05am Irish time].

78-times capped All Blacks Perenara and 17-times capped Weber both missed out on making the main New Zealand squad for the three-Test series against Andy Farrell’s side and will instead co-captain the Māori.

Weber starts at scrum-half in a team that also includes New Zealand-capped tighthead Tyrel Lomax and out-half Josh Ioane.

Advertisement

Crusaders number eight Cullen Grace, another who has been capped by the All Blacks, starts on Wednesday after being a late call-up to Clayton McMillan’s Māori squad.

Ireland are set to name their team for this first midweek game on Monday night.

The Māori side features plenty of Super Rugby Pacific talent, including the threatening back three of Connor Garden-Bachop, Shaun Stevenson, and Zarn Sullivan, while Rameka Poihipi and Billy Proctor form the midfield as Weber and Ioane team up in the halfback slots.

Grace is part of a combative-looking back row along with Cameron Suafoa and Billy Harmon, as Isaia Walker-Leawere is paired with Josh Dickson in the second row. Ollie Norris and Kurt Eklund compete the front row alongside Lomax.

Perenara is part of a potentially impactful bench that also includes Hurricanes playmaker Ruben Love, athletic Highlanders lock Maanaki Selby-Rickit, and huge Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

Māori All Blacks (v Ireland):

15. Zarn Sullivan

14. Shaun Stevenson

13. Billy Proctor

12. Rameka Poihipi

11. Connor Garden-Bachop

10. Josh Ioane

9. Brad Weber (co-captain)

1. Ollie Norris

2. Kurt Eklund

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Josh Dickson

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. Cameron Suafoa

7. Billy Harmon

8. Cullen Grace

Replacements: