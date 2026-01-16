The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Marc Guehi in ‘final stages’ of completing switch to Manchester City – Oliver Glasner
Manchester City are in the “final stages” of completing a deal for England defender Marc Guehi, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has said at a press conference.
City have stepped up their pursuit of the 25-year-old, who came close to joining Liverpool last summer, after being hit with an injury crisis at centre-half.
Guehi would become City’s second signing of the January transfer window after their capture of winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth last week.
More to follow . . .
