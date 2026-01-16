Marc Guehi in ‘final stages’ of completing switch to Manchester City – Oliver Glasner

Manchester City are in the “final stages” of completing a deal for England defender Marc Guehi, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has said at a press conference.

City have stepped up their pursuit of the 25-year-old, who came close to joining Liverpool last summer, after being hit with an injury crisis at centre-half.

Guehi would become City’s second signing of the January transfer window after their capture of winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth last week.

More to follow . . .