More woe for Marco Silva as Everton slump to home defeat to Wolves

MARCO SILVA’S PLIGHT at Everton has deepened further with a 3-1 defeat at home to Wolves. The visitors took the lead through a Ruben Neves penalty, earned when Matt Doherty was brought down in the penalty area. Everton equalised through Andre Gomes 20 minutes later, but contrived to trail again at half-time, through a Raul Jimenez goal just before the whistle.

Wolves scored again midway through the second half through Leon Dendoncker, which sealed their third-straight league win.

Peter Crouch, meanwhile, made an instant impact on his return to the Premier League as he was involved in winning Burnley’s first penalty in 68 league games in a 1-1 draw with Southampton.

38-year-old Peter Crouch returns to the Premier League with Burnley. Source: Clint Hughes

The Saints led through Nathan Redmond from early in the second half, and seemed to be on their way to a critical three points before they conceded a penalty through handball in the 94th minute, which Ashley Barnes slammed home.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace secured an important three points with a 2-0 win over Fulham. They led through a Luca Milivojevic penalty after 25 minutes, and sealed the win through Jeffrey Schlupp three minutes from time.

Finally, Brighton and Watford drew 0-0 in a game in which virtually nothing happened.

