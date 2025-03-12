Marcus Smith returns to full-back for England's Six Nations finale with Wales

MARCUS SMITH HAS been included at full-back for England’s Six Nations finale against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Harlequins playmaker started the championship at fly-half but was on the bench for last weekend’s 47-24 win over Italy at Twickenham.

But with centre Ollie Lawrence suffering an Achilles injury against Italy, Smith came on to score a try from full-back — where he started in one-point wins over both France and Scotland — with originally selected No 15 Elliot Daly moving into Lawrence’s centre berth.

Head coach Steve Borthwick, however, further rejigged his back-line in the team announced Wednesday to play Wales, with wing Tom Roebuck given his first Test start after three caps off the bench.

Tommy Freeman, on the wing against Italy, moves to outside centre where he will partner Northampton team-mate Fraser Dingwall in yet another midfield combination selected by Borthwick.

Freeman, 24, could equal France wing Philippe Bernat-Salles’ 2001 feat of scoring in every round of the Six Nations if he crosses against a Wales side now on a national record losing streak of 16 successive Tests.

Veteran utility back Elliot Daly starts on the left wing with Ollie Sleightholme, whose two tries against Italy took his tally to six from eight Tests, dropped from the matchday 23 completely.

Sleightholme’s absence means there are now just four Northampton backs in the starting side compared to the five that featured against Italy, with scrum-half Alex Mitchell, fly-half Fin Smith, Dingwall and Freeman, albeit in a different position, retained by former England captain Borthwick.

In the pack, flanker Tom Willis — who also scored a try against Italy — has been demoted to the bench, with Ben Curry coming into a reshaped back-row featuring twin brother Tom and No 8 Ben Earl. In the front row, prop Will Stuart wins his 50th cap.

Luke Cowan-Dickie starts at hooker after former captain Jamie George, who won his 100th cap against Italy, was dropped to a bench also featuring 20-year-old uncapped flanker Henry Pollock.

Fly-half George Ford, a veteran of 98 caps, provides cover for Fin Smith.

England are a point behind leaders France and one ahead of Ireland going into Saturday’s final round of matches, although the French boast a far superior points difference.

Their most realistic route to a first Six Nations in five years is to beat Wales with a bonus point and hope Scotland spring a major surprise against France in Paris.

England (15-1):

Marcus Smith; Tom Roebuck, Tommy Freeman, Fraser Dingwall, Elliot Daly; Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell; Ben Earl, Ben Curry, Tom Curry; Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje (capt); Will Stuart, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge

Replacements: Jamie George, Fin Baxter, Joe Heyes, Chandler Cunningham-South, Henry Pollock, Tom Willis, Jack van Poortvliet, George Ford