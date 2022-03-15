Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 15 March 2022
Marie’s Rock makes it an opening-day double for Henderson and De Boinville

Mares’ Hurdle glory in dramatic renewal.

By Press Association Tuesday 15 Mar 2022
MARIE’S ROCK GAVE Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville gave a big-race double by springing a surprise in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The 18-1 shot, owned by Middleham Park Racing, collared Queens Brook up the hill to win a dramatic renewal of the Grade One contest over two and a half miles.

There was all to play for when Indefatigable fell at the second-last flight, bringing down Telmesomethinggirl, for the Honeysuckle connections of owner Kenny Alexander, trainer Henry de Bromhead and jockey Rachael Blackmore.

Queens Brook was left in the lead but she was soon hard pressed by Marie’s Rock, who proved the stronger to get the verdict by a length and three-quarters. Mrs Milner was the same distance away despite being hampered by the melee at the penultimate hurdle.

The victory was the second leg of a brace for Henderson and De Boinville after Constitution Hill in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

De Boinville said: “She’s such a gutsy mare, the boss has had to be quite patient with her as she didn’t really find her stride last year.

“She’s just come into her own today, that was fantastic.”

