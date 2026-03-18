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Snooker Loopy

Mark Allen negotiates handy opener in snooker World Open

Antrim man conquers Jack Lisowski 5-1 in China.
11.39am, 18 Mar 2026

MARK ALLEN WILL face a local Chinese hopeful Zhou Yuelong in the World Open round of 16, after beating Jack Lisowski 5-1.

Ranked number 15 in the world right now, Allen recorded a break of 122 in the first frame, before rattling up 57 in the second frame to open up a gap.

Despite having scored just two points by then, Lisowski had a break of 84 to take the third frame. It wasn’t enough to stop Allen’s gallop as he went on to snap up the final three frames.

Ronnie O’Sullivan as ever will be compelling to watch and he whitewashed Matthew Selt.

Meanwhile, Shaun Murphy and Kyren Wilson also progressed on 5-1 scorelines, while Judd Trump has been installed as tournament favourite and will be facing Jackson Page later today.

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