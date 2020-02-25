A nine-point rally in 15 minutes to win All-Ireland, 'great craic' under Ricken and Cork senior hopes

CORK U20 MANAGER Keith Ricken told his charges that they were going to be All-Ireland champions last year.

Cork U20 forward Mark Cronin. Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

His words proved to be prophetic in the end as they prepare to get their Munster title defence underway on Wednesday evening against Clare.

But the Rebels were made to work for their crust in 2019. They had to rally from seven points down to squeeze past Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-final, and the subsequent decider against Dublin presented an even bigger mountain for them to scale.

Cork plummeted into a nine-point deficit before registering a single score. At that point, Ricken’s prophecy seemed to be fading fast and Nemo Rangers forward Mark Cronin was losing hope.

“You don’t know what to think really, you’re just hoping that it doesn’t go too bad,” he says as he recalls that remarkable turnaround some seven months on.

Nine points down after 15 minutes, you’re hoping you’re not embarrassed in front of everyone. But thankfully, in fairness to the crowd, they got behind us.

“It took us a while to settle in but once we settled in I think we showed what we were about.”

Cronin was instrumental to Cork’s comeback that day, scoring the second of three goals in a five-minute burst to get back on level terms in the first half. He also helped engineer the first goal which was finished to the net by Blake Murphy.

The Cork U20s celebrating their All-Ireland triumph in 2019. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

“They have top players at every level,” Cronin says, remarking on the good fortune they were blessed with that day.

“Normally when you give a team that kind of lead, no matter who the team is, you’re going to find it very hard to come back but thankfully it just went for us.”

Ricken is a remarkable mentor. Readers who came across his insights on The42 earlier this month will recall his philosophical approach to coaching and his commitment to nurturing the personal development of his players.

Cronin is still the eligible for the U20 grade and will enjoy another season of absorbing Ricken’s valuable teachings.

“He’s very much ‘you’re your own man, you decide what’s best for you.’

There is a lot of craic. The training is serious but before and after it is great craic, it’s very enjoyable.

“I suppose the best environments have that bit of relaxed environment about it. And you need that because the games have such tense build-ups to it that you need the bit of craic in training.”

Prior to resuming his Cork U20 commitments this year, Cronin was on duty with Nemo Rangers and UCC.

IT Carlow stunned the Cork University in the Sigerson Cup quarter-final while Nemo were outclassed by an awesome Corofin outfit who went on to complete a historic All-Ireland three-in-a-row.

“They’re an outstanding team,” says Cronin of that All-Ireland semi-final defeat to the Galway kingpins.

“You’ve seen what they do year after year. On the day, we were disappointed that we didn’t play anywhere near what we could have but I think even we do play to our potential, they’re a very, very good team.

“You’d want things to be going for you on the day. They’re an awesome side.”

Elaborating on this point, Cronin went on to explain what it’s like to be on the receiving end of Corofin’s powerful style of play.

They’ve taken the club game to a completely new level really over the last couple of years. A lot of the stuff they do are set-pieces and I think a lot of what stands to them is the fact that, at the start, they only had a couple of Galway players.

“So they have their players throughout the year and they have a lot of time to put into training. Their fitness and conditioning is brilliant really.”

Alan Cronin on the ball for Nemo Rangers. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The Cork U20s are Cronin’s priority for the moment but he’s eager to link up with the county senior squad as well. He was previously on the pre-season panel, and is hopeful that Cork boss Ronan McCarthy might consider him when the U20 season concludes in March.

His brothers Stephen and Alan — who he lined out with for Nemo this year — have both lined out for Cork in recent seasons.

Accounting for Clare in Wednesday’s Munster U20 semi-final is obviously the job at hand for Cronin, but looking forward in 2020, he would love to follow the example of his siblings in the Rebel red jersey.

“That’s up to Ronan after the U20 championship. I definitely wouldn’t say no, I’d be jumping at the gun to get in.”

Mark Cronin was speaking at the launch of the 2020 EirGrid U20 GAA Football All-Ireland Championship.

