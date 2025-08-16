Mark Dowd to become new Roscommon manager

MARK DOWD has been selected as the new manager of the Roscommon senior football side.

The move will be subject to ratification at the next county board meeting, with Dowd’s backroom team to be announced in due course.

Dowd succeeds Davy Burke, who last June announced he had decided to step down at the end of his three-year term.

Currently the manager of Roscommon Gaels, the Strokestown native was previously part of the management team when Roscommon won the All-Ireland Minor Championship in 2006.

He also guided Ballaghaderreen to the 2012 Mayo Senior Football Championship title and coached the Roscommon U21 team to Connacht Championship glory in 2015.

Dowd was part of the coaching setup for Roscommon’s 2010 and 2019 Connacht Senior Championship triumphs, and he helped his home club, Strokestown, win the 2022 Roscommon Senior Championship.

“Mark has an outstanding track record at both club and county level, and he brings with him a wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion for Roscommon football,” Roscommon GAA County Chairperson Brian Carroll said.

“We are confident that his leadership will help drive this team forward and build on the progress of recent years.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Mark on numerous occasions over the last 12 years, and I know the Roscommon Senior Football team is in safe hands going forward.”