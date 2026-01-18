The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Mark English breaks another Irish indoor record - for second time in four days
MARK ENGLISH HAS broken his own Irish indoor 800m record, continuing his blistering start to 2026.
English clocked 1:44.65 in a stunning performance at the CMCM Luxembourg Indoor Meeting — four days after he lowered his own 600m record in Dublin.
The Donegal man’s previous national indoor mark over 800m was 1:45.15, set at the Millrose Games in 2025.
Today’s time stands as a new meeting record, and ranks him joint 13th on the world all-time indoor 800m list.
It maintains a statement start to the new season as English builds towards the World Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland, in March.
He lowered his own Irish indoor record over 600m from 1:16.64 to 1:15.80 at the Track and Field live meeting held at the National Indoor Arena in Abbotstown on Wednesday.
Elsewhere in Luxembourg today, Emma Moore set a new national U23 indoor record as she finished second in the women’s 800m in a personal best of 2:02.34.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Athletics