Mark English (file photo). Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeAthletics

Mark English breaks another Irish indoor record - for second time in four days

Donegal man lowers his 800m mark in Luxembourg, having just bettered 600m record.
6.31pm, 18 Jan 2026

MARK ENGLISH HAS broken his own Irish indoor 800m record, continuing his blistering start to 2026.

English clocked 1:44.65 in a stunning performance at the CMCM Luxembourg Indoor Meeting — four days after he lowered his own 600m record in Dublin.

The Donegal man’s previous national indoor mark over 800m was 1:45.15, set at the Millrose Games in 2025.

Today’s time stands as a new meeting record, and ranks him joint 13th on the world all-time indoor 800m list.

It maintains a statement start to the new season as English builds towards the World Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland, in March.

He lowered his own Irish indoor record over 600m from 1:16.64 to 1:15.80 at the Track and Field live meeting held at the National Indoor Arena in Abbotstown on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Luxembourg today, Emma Moore set a new national U23 indoor record as she finished second in the women’s 800m in a personal best of 2:02.34.

