Mark English breaks another Irish indoor record - for second time in four days

MARK ENGLISH HAS broken his own Irish indoor 800m record, continuing his blistering start to 2026.

English clocked 1:44.65 in a stunning performance at the CMCM Luxembourg Indoor Meeting — four days after he lowered his own 600m record in Dublin.

The Donegal man’s previous national indoor mark over 800m was 1:45.15, set at the Millrose Games in 2025.

Today’s time stands as a new meeting record, and ranks him joint 13th on the world all-time indoor 800m list.

It maintains a statement start to the new season as English builds towards the World Indoor Championships in Torun, Poland, in March.

He lowered his own Irish indoor record over 600m from 1:16.64 to 1:15.80 at the Track and Field live meeting held at the National Indoor Arena in Abbotstown on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Luxembourg today, Emma Moore set a new national U23 indoor record as she finished second in the women’s 800m in a personal best of 2:02.34.