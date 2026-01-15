Mark English lowers own Irish indoor 600m record

MARK ENGLISH HAS made a blistering start to 2026 by lowering his own Irish indoor record over 600m at the Track and Field live meeting held at the National Indoor Arena in Abbotstown.

Returning to action for the first time since the semi-final of the men’s 800m at the World Championships in Tokyo in September, English clocked an impressive time of 1:15.80.

His previous record was 1:16.64 which he ran in Boston in 2024.

The Donegal native is set to step up to the 800m in the coming weeks as he builds towards the World Indoor Championships in Toruń, Poland in March.

Meanwhile, Sarah Leahy broke the Irish 50m record last night at the Meeting Indoor Iocarnese in Switzerland. The Killarney Valley AC athlete clocked 6.41 seconds to surpass Ailis McSweeney’s record (6.44) which was set in 2005.