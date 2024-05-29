Former Ireland winger Kennedy takes over as new Swindon Town boss

FORMER IRELAND WINGER Mark Kennedy has been appointed the new manager of League Two outfit Swindon Town.

Kennedy has sign a two-year contract as he returns to management, having departed his role with Lincoln City last October. He had spent 18 months in charge of the Imps.

Previously Kennedy managed Macclesfield Town, while also working as a coach with Ipswich Town and Wolves.

Advertisement

Swindonw finished the recent League Two season in 19th position, four places above the relegation zone.

As a player Kennedy won 34 caps for Ireland and scored four goals.

A closer look at our new Head Coach 🔎 #STFC pic.twitter.com/B27rJMYNsU — Swindon Town Football Club (@Official_STFC) May 29, 2024

“Firstly, I’m really excited to be here at Swindon Town and I’m very much looking forward to the project that is in place here,” said Kennedy.

“I also think it’s crucial we look forward now and plan for the future with the exciting plans here at this sleeping giant of a football club, which I’m confident we can all achieve if we’re all pulling in the same direction.

“Another key factor that I think is vital to us being successful together, is the connection we build between the club and the fanbase, that’s something that I’m committed to and I hope that I can continue to grow and make stronger whilst I’m here.

“I look forward to meeting you all soon and I’m confident that if we can put strong foundations in place and build on the positives here at the football club, so that we will have a successful and exciting time during my period in charge.”