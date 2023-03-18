English snooker player King suspended amid betting probe

ENGLAND’S MARK KING has been suspended from the World Snooker Tour after an investigation into irregular betting patterns.

The allegation concerns King’s 4-0 loss to Joe Perry in last month’s Welsh Open first round.

A statement from the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) read: “WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson has today taken the decision to suspend Mark King from attending or competing on the World Snooker Tour with immediate effect.”

King, ranked 57 in the world, will be suspended until the conclusion of a full investigation or any subsequent charges that may be brought.

His suspension follows those of 10 Chinese players, including major champions Zhao Xintong and Yan Bingtao, on charges related to match-fixing and betting on snooker.

King’s only ranking title came at the 2016 Northern Ireland Open. His world ranking peaked in 2002 at number 11.