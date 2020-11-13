BE PART OF THE TEAM

Mark Moran handed centre-forward start in Mayo XV for Connacht final

Moran’s inclusion ahead of Ryan O’Donoghue is the only change to the side which beat Roscommon.

By Niall Kelly Friday 13 Nov 2020, 1:59 PM
Moran scored 1-2 against Galway in the league last month.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

MARK MORAN WILL start at centre-forward for Mayo in Sunday’s Connacht senior football final against Galway.

Moran’s inclusion ahead of Ryan O’Donoghue is the only change to the side which beat Roscommon last weekend.

The Westport man turned heads when he made his senior debut in the refixed Division 1 meeting between the sides last month, scoring 1-2 as he impressed in a man of the match performance.

Sunday’s game in Pearse Stadium marks Mayo’s first appearance in the provincial decider since their 2015 victory.

Throw-in is at 1.30pm.

Mayo (SF v Galway)

1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine)
3. Chris Barrett (Clontarf)
4. Lee Keegan (Westport)

5. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)
6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)
9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
11. Mark Moran (Westport)
12. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

13. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)
14. Aidan O’Shea (capt, Breaffy)
15. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber)

