Wallaby winger Nawaqanitawase returns to union with move to Japan

AUSTRALIAN CROSS-CODE international winger Mark Nawaqanitawase will head to Japan to play rugby union for the Saitama Wild Knights later this year.

The 25-year-old has starred for the Sydney Roosters in rugby league’s NRL after spending four years in rugby union with Super Rugby’s Waratahs.

Nawaqanitawase has 11 rugby union caps for the Wallabies and will move to Japan for the 2026-27 season ahead of next year’s World Cup in Australia.

Advertisement

The winger, who has also represented his country in rugby league, said it was “a huge honour” to join six-time Japan champions Saitama.

“They are a very strong team that has experienced a lot of success and it is a club which carries a rich history,” he said in a statement released by the club.

“I am looking forward to becoming part of the Wild Knights and I am looking forward to what we can build together in the future.”

Saitama did not disclose the length of Nawaqanitawase’s contract but reports in Australia said he had signed a lucrative two-year deal.

He joins fellow Australian Marika Koroibete at Saitama and will also play with South African World Cup winners Damian de Allende and Lood de Jager.

Saitama, who are coached by former Wallabies boss Robbie Deans, are currently top of the Japan Rugby League One table after seven games of the season.

– © AFP 2026