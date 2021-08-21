Membership : Access or Sign Up
Mark Noble may be eyeing sporting director role at West Ham

The 34-year-old midfielder is in his final season as a Hammers player after 17 years at the club.

By Press Association Saturday 21 Aug 2021, 10:50 PM
West Ham's Mark Noble.
Image: PA
Image: PA

MARK NOBLE COULD could be set for a role as sporting director at West Ham once he hangs up his boots.

It was widely assumed Noble would move into coaching when his playing career came to an end.

But manager David Moyes revealed: “I think Mark has other ideas, maybe a role as a sporting director or a technical director rather than on the footballing side.

“We’re already starting to use Mark in other roles behind the scenes.”

Noble, who made his West Ham debut in 2004, has seen his playing time largely limited to substitute appearances these days.

But with a maiden Europa League group stage campaign to prepare for this season, Moyes insists the club captain remains an important part of his plans.

“He’s going to have a massive part to play in the period leading up to Christmas particularly, where we will need lots of players for a lot of extra games,” added Moyes.

“I hope that Mark will be in good condition, fit and ready to play, because he can bring experience when he comes on in games. I feel that he can help us set the tempo in certain games.

“So he’s far from ruled out of playing more and we’re not talking about putting him out to grass yet, but we are preparing for life after first-team football.”

Noble will be on the bench again when West Ham host Leicester on Monday night, with Moyes expected to stick with the side which beat Newcastle 4-2 on the opening weekend.

Wing-back Arthur Masuaku is the only injury absentee with a knee problem.

