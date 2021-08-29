Mark O'Connor a big concern for Geelong while Swans and Essendon eliminated

THE SEASON IS over for Sydney Swans and Essendon after they were eliminated in the first week of the AFL finals. Six teams remain in the hunt for the 2021 title.

Tipperary star Colin O’Riordan had six disposals, four kicks, one mark and one tackle as they lost out to city rivals GWS Giants in a thrilling elimination final.

Both sides have spent the majority of the season on the road and the game took place in Launceston, Tasmania due to the ongoing state lockdown in New South Wales.

A frantic Swans comeback fell just short in the final quarter as they lost out 75-74. It means the 2021 season is at an end for O’Riordan and second-year rookie Barry O’Connor.

Derry’s Callum Brown is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury but should return to action this week for the Giants.

GWS progress to play Geelong next week after the Victoria-based outfit lost out 98-43 against Port Adelaide on Friday night. It was a disappointing night for Kerryman Mark O’Connor who was subbed out with a left hamstring injury.

O’Connor just recently recovered from a similar problem and is now a big doubt for the rest of the season.

It’s too early for us to assess, even the experts – and I’m certainly not one of those,” coach Chris Scott said post-game.

“I assume it’s going to be a challenge, but I am assuming.”

Veteran Zach Tuohy missed the game due to an injury but Scott confirmed he will be back next week. Stefan Okunbor is also a third-year rookie with the Cats.

Elsewhere, Melbourne overcame Brisbane 93-60. The Lions, who include Dubliner James Madden and Dingle club man Deividas Uosis, take on Western Bulldogs next week.

The Bulldogs beat Essendon in a 49-point win in the other elimination final. Meath rookie Cian McBride is currently in his second year with the Bombers but returned to Ireland last week with the club’s permission.

Fixtures

Geelong v Greater Western Sydney. Friday, September 3

Brisbane v Western Bulldogs. Saturday, September 4

preliminary finals

Melbourne v Geelong/GWS. Friday September 10

Port Adelaide v Brisbane/Western Bulldogs. Saturday, September 11