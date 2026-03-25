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Geelong's Mark O'Connor set to play his 150th AFL game
MARK O’CONNOR IS set to play his 150th game in AFL as Geelong take on Adelaide on Thursday night. In doing so, the Kerry man becomes just the seventh Irish player to reach the milestone.
The 29-year-old now joins a club with AFL/VFL totems such as Zach Tuohy, Jim Stynes, Stuart Magee, Tadhg Kennelly, Sean Wight and Pearce Hanley.
The All-Ireland winner with Dingle this year joined Geelong on a rookie contract in 2016. He made his AFL debut the following year against Essendon.
O'Connor won and All-Ireland with Dingle in January. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO
His high point in Australia so far came with Geelong’s Premiership triumph in 2022. O’Connor and Tuohy became the second and third Irish-born players to win a Premiership with victory over Sydney.
During the off-season, O’Connor returned home and helped Dingle to their first All-Ireland Senior Club Football Championship.
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AFL GAA Mark O'Connor Milestone