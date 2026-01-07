Mark O'Connor granted permission by Geelong to stay for Dingle's All-Ireland final

MARK O’CONNOR has been granted another two weeks in Ireland by Geelong as Dingle prepare for the All-Ireland final later this month, according to reports in Australia.

Dingle face St Brigid’s at Croke Park on 18 January in the club SFC All-Ireland final, and will now do so with their AFL star, who has been instrumental in their path to the decider.

Advertisement

Mitch Clearly, the chief football reporter for 7 News Melbourne, reported this morning that O’Connor had been cleared by Geelong to remain in Ireland for the final, and will then return to preseason with his employers.

O’Connor’s participation has been settled on a game-by-game basis in consultation with Geelong so far, throughout a campaign that has yielded Kerry and Munster titles to date.

Following their win over Ballyboden in the All-Ireland semi-final, Dingle boss Pádraig Ó Corcoráin said Geelong and O’Connor have worked things out between them.

“The story is, and people don’t believe me, we don’t have any contact with Geelong. Mark went back, I think he flew out on the Tuesday after the Munster final and that was it. He was over in pre-season, as he had to be,” Ó Corcoráin said.

“They’d started on December 1st but I think whatever communication and conversations Mark had with the club, we heard he was coming back and we’re just delighted to have him.

“We’re just very grateful to Geelong for accommodating him. I’m not sure did they have a break at Christmas, but I suppose they’re certainly back in action now in the next week, if they’re not back already.

“He’s a massive player for us. We lost Barry O’Sullivan there this year, which is a huge loss for us. Just delighted that we were able to get Mark coming in.”