Kerry's Mark O'Connor commits to new two-year AFL deal with Geelong

MARK O’CONNOR HAS agreed a new two-year deal that will see him stay in the AFL with Geelong Cats until at least 2028.

The Kerryman, who was drafted by Geelong in 2016 and won the Aussie Rules Premiership title with the club in 2022, is one of just seven Irish players to make 150 appearances in the AFL and VFL.

O’Connor returned home this winter during the Australian off-season to help home club Dingle clinch their first-ever All-Ireland senior club football title.

“Mark’s been an important player for us for a long time now,” Andrew Mackie, Geelong’s executive general manager of football, said following Monday’s announcement.

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“He consistently plays the roles required of him and brings experience that sets a strong example for the group.”