This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 26 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You can't help being who you are' - McClean defends Sykes' Republic of Ireland switch

The 23-year-old has previously represented Northern Ireland at U21 level.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 1:28 PM
1 hour ago 2,037 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5186633
Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes.
Image: Mike Egerton
Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes.
Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes.
Image: Mike Egerton

JAMES MCCLEAN HAS defended Mark Sykes’ decision to switch allegiance from Northern Ireland to the Republic. 

Oxford United midfielder Sykes is the latest player to change the path of his international career, having previously represented Northern Ireland up to U21 level. 

Current Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough, who managed Sykes for their U21s, revealed his disappointment with the Belfast native yesterday.  

Although the 23-year-old did not make Stephen Kenny’s first squad for next week’s Uefa Nations League matches against Bulgaria and Finland, he will be aiming to impress over the coming months. 

And McClean, who opted to make a similar move back in 2011, has supported the fluent Irish speaker’s choice.

james-mcclean James McClean in action for the Republic of Ireland. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“You can’t help being who you are,” McClean told Jim White on talkSPORT. “As an Irishman I had no intention of ever playing for the North.

“I took advantage of a system that was there, I’ve said that in the past. But my dream, and I’m sure it’s Mark’s dream, as a young Irishman is to play for Ireland. It’s a decision he’s made; he’s born an Irishman and he wants to play for his country.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“He’s had a very good year with Oxford so best of luck to him and hopefully he goes on a path the same as I have.

I’m a proud Irishman, that’s where I was born and there’s a system there in the island of Ireland, and I suppose it’s not nice for fans of the North and those associated with the North.

“The system’s there and there’s an opportunity to better yourself.

“It was never my ambition to play for the North and I told them and that’s the way it is. I can’t speak for Mark but I’m sure that’s the same for him.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie