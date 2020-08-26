'You can't help being who you are' - McClean defends Sykes' Republic of Ireland switch

JAMES MCCLEAN HAS defended Mark Sykes’ decision to switch allegiance from Northern Ireland to the Republic.

Oxford United midfielder Sykes is the latest player to change the path of his international career, having previously represented Northern Ireland up to U21 level.

Current Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough, who managed Sykes for their U21s, revealed his disappointment with the Belfast native yesterday.

Although the 23-year-old did not make Stephen Kenny’s first squad for next week’s Uefa Nations League matches against Bulgaria and Finland, he will be aiming to impress over the coming months.

And McClean, who opted to make a similar move back in 2011, has supported the fluent Irish speaker’s choice.

“You can’t help being who you are,” McClean told Jim White on talkSPORT. “As an Irishman I had no intention of ever playing for the North.

“I took advantage of a system that was there, I’ve said that in the past. But my dream, and I’m sure it’s Mark’s dream, as a young Irishman is to play for Ireland. It’s a decision he’s made; he’s born an Irishman and he wants to play for his country.

“He’s had a very good year with Oxford so best of luck to him and hopefully he goes on a path the same as I have.

I’m a proud Irishman, that’s where I was born and there’s a system there in the island of Ireland, and I suppose it’s not nice for fans of the North and those associated with the North.

“The system’s there and there’s an opportunity to better yourself.

“It was never my ambition to play for the North and I told them and that’s the way it is. I can’t speak for Mark but I’m sure that’s the same for him.”

