Travers kept five clean sheets in 17 appearances during his loan spell at Middlesbrough. Craig Cowan/Action Plus Sports Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers close to completing €8m Everton move - reports

Kildare stopper is expected to have a medical on Merseyside ahead of move.
11.59am, 14 Jul 2025

IRELAND GOALKEEPER MARK Travers is close to completing a reported €8 million (£7m) move to join Everton.

The Liverpool Echo reports that Everton and Bournemouth have advanced negotiations on a deal to bring to Travers to Merseyside, with the Kildare native expected to undergo a medical.

The Toffees are currently in the market for a deputy for regular number one Jordan Pickford, with 23-year-old Harry Tyrer — who has yet to make his first-team debut for the club — the only other goalkeeper currently on the senior books.

Travers, who has four senior Ireland caps, struggled to break into the Bournemouth team behind Kepa in early part of last season.

He then spent the second half of last season in the Championship on loan at playoff-chasing Middlesbrough, keeping five clean sheets in 17 appearances.

