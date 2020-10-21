BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 21 October 2020
Tumilty will stay on as Ireland men's hockey coach with focus on attacking style

The Banbridge man took over on a short-term basis last year, but has impressed in the role.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 21 Oct 2020, 11:13 AM
Image: Chris Wilson
Image: Chris Wilson

MARK TUMILTY HAS been promoted to the permanent position as Ireland Men’s hockey coach a year on from taking up the role on a short-term agreement.

The Banbridge man took over from Alexander Cox after his departure in the wake of a relegation in the EuroHockey Championships last year.

Tumilty was in charge for the bitterly disappointing, controversial Olympic qualifier loss to Canada. Today’s statement from Hockey Ireland notes that he has worked to widen the senior squad in the year since and performance director Adam Grainger signalled that the players had responded well to Tumilty’s efforts.

“Despite the disappointment of the unsuccessful qualification for Tokyo 2020, it was very clear from existing players and staff feedback that the leadership of Mark was well received leading into Vancouver qualifiers and subsequently,” said Grainger.

“To date, 2020 has not allowed regular programme activity for the Senior Men, yet Hockey Ireland is very much looking forward to working with Mark, his Management Team and the players.”

Tumilty added:

“I am really excited by the players we have available and look forward to developing those players over the next period.

“I want to develop an attacking style of hockey and to create an environment for all players to fulfil their potential during our preparation for the 2021 European Championships.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

