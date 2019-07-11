This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'They do not train with me' - Arnautovic hits back at media following China switch

New Shanghai SIPG signing believes his commitment to West Ham has been unfairly portrayed by the media.

By The42 Team Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 4:04 PM
1 hour ago 2,948 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4720555
Former West Ham striker, Marko Arnautovic.
MARKO ARNAUTOVIC INSISTS he always gives his all and criticised the European media for suggesting otherwise.

Arnautovic left West Ham on Monday, joining Chinese Super League champions Shanghai SIPG for a reported fee of £22 million (€24.5 million)

The 30-year-old only signed a new five-year deal at London Stadium in January, with West Ham handing Arnautovic the bumper contract after he initially submitted a transfer request amid interest from a then unnamed Chinese side.

However, Arnautovic scored just twice following the saga, with his commitment at times called into question.

But on his presentation as an SIPG player, Arnautovic hit back, claiming the media’s portrayal of his attitude is inaccurate.

“They do not train with me, they do not play with me, but they just write something,” the former Werder Bremen and Stoke City forward said.

Maybe that’s the characteristic of European media, the truth is that I always give everything to my team, I never spare myself.

“I’m here to work hard, I want to do my part so the club can achieve all of its goals.”

West Ham United v Huddersfield Town - Premier League - London Stadium Marko Arnautovic endured a difficult season and twice handed in a transfer request. Source: John Walton

Arnautovic is joining former Chelsea playmaker Oscar at SIPG – who currently sit third in the Chinese Super League – while ex-Porto star Hulk is also at the club.

“I feel they are very good people who really want to help me integrate into the team, and I feel very welcome,” said Arnautovic, who will wear the number seven jersey previously taken by SIPG’s record goalscorer Wu Lei, now at Espanyol.

“Because of this meaning, I feel more pressure,” Arnautovic responded when asked if he would be able to fill the void left by SIPG’s former star winger.

“But I am ready for this challenge to make many goals and assists with this jersey and this number.”

