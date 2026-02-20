Munster confirm signing of Springbok hooker Marnus van der Merwe

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of South African international hooker Marnus van der Merwe from Scarlets on a two-year contract from the start of next season, pending a work permit.

The 29-year-old Van der Merwe marked his Springboks debut with two tries against Georgia last July and also featured in Rugby Championship victories over Australia and New Zealand.

The powerful hooker has been among Scarlets’ standout performers since joining the Welsh region from Cheetahs in 2024, winning the club’s Player of the Year award on his debut season in Llanelli and also earning inclusion in the URC’s team of the year.

Welcome, Marnus! 👋



✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Springbok hooker Marnus van der Merwe on a two-year contract ahead of the 2026/27 season.#SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/eI9pMqL5MO — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) February 20, 2026

“I’m excited and honoured to be joining such a prestigious club, with such a proud rugby history,” said Van der Merwe. “I want to finish the season strong with the Scarlets before tackling this new challenge with Munster.”

Munster general manager Ian Costello added: “We are delighted to have signed a player of Marnus’ calibre ahead of next season and he will add to the strength of our front row.

“He has been one of the best hookers in the URC over the past two years resulting in a call up to the Springboks squad.

“He is an physical, abrasive hooker, very strong in the set-piece, excellent over the ball, and now has demonstrated his ability to perform at international level.

“Marnus is passionate, and extremely ambitious and has the qualities that will make him a really good fit to our playing group. We look forward to welcoming him to Munster this summer.”