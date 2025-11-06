Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland dies, aged 24

DALLAS COWBOYS DEFENSIVE end Marshawn Kneeland has died at the age of 24, the NFL franchise said on Thursday.

The second-year player’s cause of death was not revealed.

Kneeland scored the first NFL touchdown of his career in a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday when he recovered a blocked punt in the end zone.

This was Marshawn Kneeland on Monday night — recovering a blocked punt for a touchdown, living his dream.



Just a few days later… he’s gone.



So, so heartbreaking. 💔 pic.twitter.com/k4S4gh2P8y https://t.co/0YmjttsSwo — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 6, 2025

The Cowboys said in a statement: “It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning.

“Marshawn was a beloved team-mate and member of our organisation. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

Kneeland missed six games of his rookie season in 2024 due to injury, but still played in 11 games with one start.

He had played in seven of the Cowboys’ games this season.

