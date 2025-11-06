More Stories
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland dies, aged 24

Kneeland scored the first NFL touchdown of his career on Monday.
4.48pm, 6 Nov 2025

DALLAS COWBOYS DEFENSIVE end Marshawn Kneeland has died at the age of 24, the NFL franchise said on Thursday.

The second-year player’s cause of death was not revealed.

Kneeland scored the first NFL touchdown of his career in a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday when he recovered a blocked punt in the end zone.

The Cowboys said in a statement: “It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning.

“Marshawn was a beloved team-mate and member of our organisation. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

Kneeland missed six games of his rookie season in 2024 due to injury, but still played in 11 games with one start.

He had played in seven of the Cowboys’ games this season.

