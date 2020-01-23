Dublin's underperformance 'took a little bit away' from three-in-a-row achievement

IT SAYS A lot about the journey Dublin have travelled that despite completing the three-in-a-row last September, they came away from the win over Galway dissatisfied with their performance.

Martha Byrne has been involved with the county side since making her debut in 2013 and was part of the squad that lost three successive All-Ireland finals to Cork from 2014 to 2016.

They’d surely have taken a scrappy win in any of those heartbreaking defeats to the Rebels, but they’ve developed into an entirely different beast under Mick Bohan in recent years.

“I think despite winning – and we were absolutely delighted because it was such a crap day for weather and a crap game of football – there was actually a slight bit of disappointment that the performance wasn’t great,” says corner-back Byrne.

“So it was – and we probably sound like such brats – but it was a bit of mixed emotion because we felt like we really didn’t perform which took a little bit away from the achievement.

“You kind of just take it season by season, we didn’t really let the three-in-a-row occasion get to us much.

“I know it’s such a cliche saying it, but the whole thing around winning being a habit because we’ve managed to come off the back of losing three and now we’ve won three, it has become a habit.

“You know that even when you are in those tough corners that you have it in your armoury that you know how to come out of those tough corners.

“So I think it really stands to you, once you get over a few wins, particularly over Cork who were the reigning champions for so long, that you kind of know you can do it which really stands to you.”

Sinead Goldrick scored a goal against Galway. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Bohan’s side have lost star players Sinead Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy for the league campaign after both joined AFLW side Melbourne FC.

“Their matches start soon now,” says Byrne. “I imagine they’re going to be brilliant, they’ve both strong girls and they’re unbelievable athletes so I’d say they’ll do quite well.”

The duo became the first Dubs to make the move Down Under, bringing the total number of female Irish players in the league to 18 for the upcoming campaign, which begins this weekend.

Dublin's Martha Byrne helped announce details of the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé 2020. Source: Paddy White

Mayo boss Peter Leahy spoke yesterday of his concern around the numbers heading to Australia, but Byrne can see some positives in those players learning from a professional environment.

“It’s hard to know. I’m not sure if many players are staying out there for the full year but I know the girls who go out there when they come back they are in fantastic shape which forces everyone else to bring up their standards.

“I don’t know if it will affect how the games will evolve because if loads of players are leaving there won’t be many players left here.

“But it is not for everyone to go to Australia so we will have to wait and see but I think players who come back might bring back new skills and things they can teach us so it is not all negatives.”

Despite the departures of Goldrick and McEvoy, Dublin are boosted by the returns of several talented players after opting out in 2019.

Sarah McCaffrey, Leah Caffrey, Deirdre Murphy and Laura McGinley have all rejoined the panel ahead of the new campaign, which begins against Tipperary at Ballyboden St Enda’s on Sunday at 2pm.

“Between girls coming back from travel or work commitments, we’ve got really good young girls coming through and not many people have left the panel,” says Byrne.

“The squad is in a really healthy place, it’s really, really competitive and it’s probably one of the strongest squads we’ve had in a few years so it’s going to be really, really tough. But it’s brilliant to have all those players back and they’ve got great experience so it’ll be good.”

